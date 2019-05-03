Mama June’s Ex-Boyfriends & Dating History

Mama June has been in several relationships over the years. From Michael “Sugar Bear” Thompson to current boyfriend Geno Doak, the celebrity has made them a part of her reality show career. Learn more about Mama June’s dating history and her list of ex-boyfriends below.

Mama June was in a relationship with David Dunn in the early 1990s. They had a daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, but Dunn was regularly in and out of prison during her childhood. According to the Daily Mail, Dunn was sent to prison for stealing a handgun in 1995, and again for stealing a carton of cigarettes in 1998. Anna said that she didn’t really know her father until after he was released from prison work detail.

Mama June Had Her Eldest Daughter ‘Chickadee’ With Ex-Boyfriend David Dunn

Mama June briefly dated Michael Anthony Ford in 1999. They were only together for a few months before June became pregnant with Ford’s daughter Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon. In 2005, Ford was sent to prison for the sexual exploitation of a child over the internet. “During the Internet chat, the defendant described to [the undercover officer] how to perform oral sex on a male,” the prosecutor said during his trial. According to In Touch Weekly, Ford is still behind bars and won’t be eligible for parole until 2026.

In 2014, Mama June revealed that Ford was also the father of her daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon. It was previously believed that Mark McDaniel was Lauryn’s father, but Mama June said that she lied to spare her daughter emotional pain. “Jessica and Pumpkin have the same dad, but Jessica’s dad has had nothing to do with her over the years,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “So, why the hell would I open up that can of worms until today?”

Her Ex Michael Anthony Ford Is the Father Of Both ‘Chubbs’ and ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon

“I lied to my family and told them it was somebody else,” she continued. “His name is Michael Anthony Ford, he is a convicted sex offender who served time for sexual exploitation of minors after being caught on To Catch a Predator.”

Mama June dated the aforementioned McDaniel around the time of Lauryn’s birth. In 2003, however, he pleaded guilty to aggravated child molestation. Anna was identified as the victim, and she told People that her mother had a hard time believing her story. “A week or so after it happened, I talked to Mama and she was upset, crying and saying, ‘I don’t believe you, I don’t believe you, why would you do this to me?’ ” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘Mama, he did that to me and I can’t do anything about it. You were never there to see it. You were always at work.’ ”

Mama June Had Daughter ‘Honey Boo Boo’ With Mike Thompson

McDaniel was sentenced to ten years in prison and was registered as a sex offender upon his release in 2014. That said, photos of Mama June and McDaniel led to speculation that they were back together, and TLC responded by cancelling June’s series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. She denied these allegations, saying, “I would not ever, ever, ever put my kids in danger. I love my kids too much. That is my past. I have not seen that person in 10 years and don’t seem to want to see that person.”

Mama June had her youngest daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, with ex Michael “Sugar Bear” Thompson. They were engaged for sixteen months between 2013-14 before calling it quits. “Sugar Bear and I have decided to take some time apart,” Mama June told Us Weekly. “We are taking things day by day, but regardless of what happens, the girls will always be our number one priority. We want to thank y’all for your support.”

Mama June is currently dating Geno Doak. In March, the couple were arrested on possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges. They were released soon after. More recently, Mama June has caught Doak sending sexually explicit messages to other women on Instagram. She threatened the end the relationship upon finding out, but according to the Blast, she and Doak are still together.