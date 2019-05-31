Will Mama June From Not to Hot Get Canceled After Arrests?

Mama June was recently arrested alongside boyfriend Geno Doak for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police officers responded to a domestic violence call in the parking lot of an Alabama gas station.

Officers found controlled substances and drug paraphernalia on their persons and in Mama June’s car, WSFA reports. The paraphernalia included needles, a glass pipe with white residue inside, a pill bottle filled with crack cocaine, and a marijuana bong.

Now, Mama June is facing an emotional intervention from her family about her alleged drug addiction to crack cocaine, and fans are left wondering if her reality series, Mama June: From Not to Hot, will be canceled in the near future.

Mama June, whose real name is June Shannon, already lost one reality series due to controversial choices (TLC’s Here Comes Honey Boo Boo was canceled after news surfaced that Mama June was allegedly dating a convicted child molester), so fans have been wondering if WeTV was also planning to cancel this series after Mama June’s arrest and subsequent reported issues with drug abuse.

Based on reports from various outlets, the series hasn’t been canceled just yet. The network issued a statement concerning her arrest that read: “We share our viewers’ concerns for June Shannon and her entire family. We are monitoring events as they occur and are focused, as always, on the entire family’s well-being.” So far, the network have not issued any further updates or announcements regarding the series or its renewal/cancellation.

We share our viewers’ concerns for June Shannon and her entire family. We are monitoring events as they occur and are focused, as always, on the entire family’s well-being. — WE tv (@WEtv) March 19, 2019

Mama June’s daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Thompson, has also released a statement via WeTV, stating: “Hey guys, as you know, you’ve seen the stuff out in the media and our family is going through a rough patch. But this year alone we have had a lot of happiness. And when my mom and Alana were out in California and everything seemed good,” she continued. “Then the next couple months rolled around and things took a turn,” she added. “We’re sharing our story in hopes that it helps another family and I sincerely want to thank our fans for always being there and loving and supporting us.”

As mentioned above, if the show were to be canceled, it would not be the first time one of Mama June’s shows has been canceled by a network for choices Mama June has made during her time on the show. She lost the TLC reality series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo after she reportedly started dating her ex-boyfriend, who had previously been convicted and imprisoned for molesting June’s daughter Anna.

WeTV has yet to cancel Mama June: From Not to Hot, although the fate of the show remains to be seen. If the show is renewed, it will likely return sometime in early 2020.

