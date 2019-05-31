‘Mama June: From Not to Hot’ Season 4 Rumors

At this point, there’s no saying whether or not Mama June: From Not to Hot has been renewed for a fourth season.

In February, it was announced that the show was renewed for a third season, and now, we’re waiting to see if there will be a fourth. The third season of the show premiered March 15 at 9pm ET/PT.

This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Most recently, Mama June made headlines when Honey Boo Boo admitted that she is scared to live with her mother. She told Mama June, “Do you not understand that I’m staying with my sister and that’s not by choice?… I swear to god, Mama, it’s not by choice.”

Honey Boo Boo, also known as Alana Thompson, continued, “I would love to come home and stay with you and tell you about my day but I can’t do that because I’m scared. I’m not even gonna lie to you, I’m scared to stay at your house.”

Mama June first rose to fame when Honey Boo Boo appeared on the TLC reality series Toddlers & Tiaras. The mother-and-daughter pair’s outspoken personalities on that show led to a spinoff called Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. Since then, Mama June has become the star of her own reality series, Mama June: From Not to Hot.

As an adult, June once weighed in at 460 pounds. After reportedly undergoing surgery, she lost more than 300 pounds– her weight loss is the basis of her reality series.

June’s relationship with her boyfriend, Geno Doak, also makes up a decent portion of the reality show. In March of this year, both June and her boyfriend were arrested for felony drug possession in Alabama. According to a TMZ article, it all went down at a gas station in Alabama. The outlet writes, “Our sources say police got a call that 2 people were in a confrontation and when police arrived they saw enough to arrest Geno Doak for domestic violence/harassment, felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Mama June was cuffed for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.”

After the arrest, June’s family staged an intervention in an attempt to help their mother. During the intervention, Pumpkin shared that she’s worried her mother’s bank account isn’t looking too hot, either.

How will it all go down on the season finale of the show? Find out on Friday at 9pm ET/PT on WE tv.