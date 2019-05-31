Mama June’s Intervention on Mama June: From Not to Hot

Mama June’s children confront her about her alleged drug addiction on tonight’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, and the clip from the intervention promises an emotional confrontation between Mama June and her daughters.

In a clip from tonight’s episode, Alana (a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo), Mama June’s youngest daughter, breaks down sobbing while trying to explain to her mother that she is scared to stay at her house.

“Do you not understand that I’m staying with my sister and that’s not by choice?” the 13-year-old says, on the verge of tears. “I swear to god, Mama, it’s not by choice.”

When June protests Alana’s claims, her daughter shouts, “It’s not by choice! …I would love to come home and stay with you and tell you about my day but I can’t do that because I’m scared. I’m not even gonna lie to you, I’m scared to stay at your house.” You can view the clip below, courtesy of TMZ.

June, whose front teeth appear to be damaged, continues to look skeptical while her children, most of whom are crying, confront her.

“It didn’t even faze her,” June’s sister, Joanne Shannon, tells the cameras. “I mean, Alana’s crying. This is not who June is. You got your children crying, tellin’ you to get it together, we’re here for you, you need help. I don’t know if she’s just numb or totally delusion about what she’s seeing us trying to do.” Joanne Shannon also mentions that Mama June is “looking at real time” and if they don’t let the charges go, she will end up in prison.

“If this intervention doesn’t work, she’s going to wind up in jail or she’s going to die,” Lauryn “Pumpkin” Thompson, June’s 19-year-old daughter, explains in the above clip, which also mentions June and her boyfriend, Eugene “Geno” Doak’s, arrest in March for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

In a prior promo, viewers were shown other moments from the intervention including June threatening to call the police if her family doesn’t allow her to leave. Soon after, she dramatically falls in the street as friends and family attempt to talk to her.

“I f–king hate myself,” June can be heard saying in a disturbing voiceover. “I want to f–king kill the person I am now.”

Lauryn confronts Alana’s father, Mike Thompson, in the clip, telling him she needs to take over temporary custody of her little sister. However, a family member doesn’t believe Lauryn should get custody, saying “I say no. If anyone has to have custody over you or Alana it should be your daddy.”

Mama June’s arrest has raised several questions in the past months about whether or not her custody of Alana will be affected. According to Jonathan V. Dunn, it is a very real possibility. “This could certainly impact the parties’ child custody litigation,” Dunn told Hollywood Life. “Evidence of substance abuse is expressly identified as a factor for the Court’s consideration in determining the best interests of the child, which is the ultimate issue in deciding child custody cases. However, this is not dispositive as there are several other factors which may counterbalance this incident.”

Tune in Friday nights at 9/8c to catch Mama June From Not to Hot on WeTV.

