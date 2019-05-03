Mama June Claims to Be Pregnant but Didn’t Take Test

Once again, Mama June has hinted that she might be pregnant. Two weeks ago, the reality star said on the season premiere of Mama June: From Not to Hot, “I may have put on a few extra pounds… What the hell? 219 pounds? Either the scale is broken or something is going on with my body. Oh my god. Grandma flow is a little late for her visit this month.”

Then, during the episode, she called her sister to say, “I think I’m pregnant. I don’t think Geno [Doak] and his promise ring meant for stuff to happen. I mean, hello! We already have eight kids between us. We’re trying to work through things and now, how are we going to handle this one?”

Now, fans are criticizing Mama June for claiming she’s pregnant without taking a pregnancy test. As the International Business Times reported, one fan took to Twitter to write, “I don’t understand how you don’t take a pregnancy test and tell your man your pregnant #MamaJune #fromnottohot.”

Mama June obviously could of just taken a pregnancy test, to begin with and found out herself instead of wasting a doctors appointment. #MamaJune #FromNotToHot — Ciera Mento💋💁🏻‍♀️ (@hiswife9294) March 30, 2019

Later on in the episode, Mama June admitted to two of her children, Lauryn Shannon and Alanna Thompson, that she was not pregnant. That didn’t leave Pumpkin, 19, happy with her mother. “You just kicked us out for an invisible baby?”

Geno then told the cameras that he wasn’t happy with the lie either. “[It] makes me question my trust for her. I feel like I’ve been lied to, led on. But I still love her. I’m not gonna go anywhere. But it’s gonna make things different.”

And what’s going down on tonight’s episode? In an awkward clip obtained by In Touch Weekly, Mama June is seen telling her sister, Jo Shannon, that she isn’t having sex with her boyfriend, Geno Doak. “So y’all are doing nothing,” Jo asks. Mama June then shakes her head no.

Things haven’t been easy for Mama June recently. In March, the reality star was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance (later determined to be crack cocaine) and drug paraphernalia. Not long before that, her boyfriend was charged with a domestic dispute. Both, however, were released on bail.

Neither paid attention to the court order for Geno stay away from the reality TV star, as the two were seen hitting up a casino together a few days after the arrest.

Most recently, documents obtained by TMZ stated that Mama June wanted Doak home. They write, “She wants the court to know she does not fear for her safety or worry about what Geno could do to her, so she’s asking the court to lift the order saying he has to stay away from her … and she’d like his domestic violence charge dismissed too.”

How will things work out for Mama June? Will pregnancy rumors creep into the reality TV storyline once again? Find out tonight on an all-new episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot airing at 9pm ET/PT.