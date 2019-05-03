Mama June’s Ex Sugar Bear Does Not Like Boyfriend Geno Doak

Mama June’s ex-husband Sugar Bear doesn’t care much for her current boyfriend, Geno Doak, according to both Sugar Bear and Mama June’s kids. A clip of the two playing pool aired last month, and Sugar Bear admits he “doesn’t know how he feels about him” and that the whole situation was awkward.

Hollywood Gossip posted a clip of the two men playing pool, and their uncomfortable interaction the entire time they were together. The clip shows Doak trying to have some awkward “man talk” with Sugar Bear, who avoids responding as often as possible, especially when Doak starts talking about liking “big women” whose thighs rub together. You can watch the full clip here.

“Everyone thinks I’m the bad guy,” Sugar Bear tells the camera. “Are you kidding me? Look at this guy,” he says of Doak. “He’s awful.”

However, Sugar Bear’s daughter Alana, AKA Honey Boo Boo and her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon both believe Sugar Bear might just be jealous of Doak. During an interview with Us Weekly, the two ladies mention Sugar Bear might be feeling a little envious of Doak since Mama June lost all the weight and is “hot” now.

When the interviewer asks the two how Mama June and Doak are doing, Pumpkin says that they’re doing “really good.”

“I think someone asked us the other day too, what we think about him and he’s really good,”she tells the cameras. “He’s really stepped up and he’s been kind of like a father figure to Alana and just all around it’s been really good.”

Honey Boo Boo jumps in, saying “I feel like Sugar Bear’s a little jealous ‘cuz mama’s gone and got all hot.” Pumpkin agrees, and says “I do think he’s a little bit jealous.”

However judging by the Hollywood Gossip clip, Sugar Bear appears to dislike Doak because he thinks he’s inappropriate and crude, and worries how Doak acts around Honey Boo Boo. “He better not act like this around Alanna,” he says of his daughter. “Or me and him gonna have some words.”

Mama June and Sugar Bear split up in 2014 after she found him browsing online dating sites and talking to other women. She and Doak have been together for several years now, although they were recently arrested for possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

She and Doak were arrested in Alabama on March 13, according to WSFA. According to WSFA, the two were at a gas station when police officers arrived after responding to a domestic violence call. Officers found controlled substances and drug paraphernalia on their persons and in Mama June’s car, WSFA reports. The paraphernalia included needles, a glass pipe with white residue inside, a pill bottle filled with crack cocaine, and a marijuana bong.

Tune in Friday nights at 9/8c to catch Mama June From Not to Hot on WeTV.

READ NEXT: Sugar Bear, Mama June’s Ex-Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

