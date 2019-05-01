Mariah Carey Age & Height: How Old & Tall Is She?

Mariah Carey is one of the biggest pop stars of all time. She is the third best-selling female artist in the United States, and the recipient of fourteen Billboard Music Awards. Given her success, some fans may be wondering about Carey’s age. According to Famous Birthdays, she’s 49 years old.

Carey was born on March 27, 1970. Her name was derived from the song “They Call the Wind Maria”, which was featured in the Broadway musical Paint Your Wagon. She developed a passion for music at a young age, and by the time she graduated high school, she was writing her own songs. She signed a record contract with Columbia at age 20, and released her self-titled debut to critical and commercial success.

Carey Is 49 & Released Her First Studio Album at Age 20

Carey became the first artist to have their first five singles reach number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The last of these singles, “Emotions,” was released when she was 21. Since then, Carey has released 13 studio albums and three compilation albums. In 2008, she became the artist with the most number ones in the history of the Billboard Hot 100. Her most recent number one was “Touch My Body.”

Carey has said that she doesn’t pay attention to age. “I think I have to remain eternally oblivious to age,” she told People. “Honestly, when you put a number on it yourself, it’s just like, Why? Why do that? If you’re not wearing a lot of makeup, you don’t have to take a lot of it off. So, my goal is to wear the least amount of makeup possible so I don’t have to steam my face and take it all off.”

She Considers Herself to Be ‘Eternally 12 Years Old’

In a separate interview with Out Magazine, Carey said that she feels eternally 12 years old. “As a kid I literally made this pact,” she revealed. “There had been some sort of argument with my mom and the man she was dating at the time, and somehow I became a part of it—I was around 8 or 9 years old, and I said, ‘I’m never going to forget how it feels to be a kid, and you can’t be seen or heard.’ It’s as though your opinion doesn’t mean anything, or your feelings are not real.”

According to Star Changes, Carey is 5’8″. This makes her taller than many of her pop star peers, like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Lady Gaga. The singer is the same age as her first husband, Tommy Mottola, and shorter than her second husband Nick Cannon, who is 6’1″. A source close to the singer told HollywoodLife that she follows a strict workout regiment and diet.

“Mariah loves smoked salmon and capers, so she eats a lot of that lean protein, but the secret to her success has been the one thing that she cut out almost completely, and that is processed sugar,” the source revealed. “She has cut out chocolate and other sweets, and when she has cravings, she eats little pieces of fruit, like some blueberries or mangos. She is working out regularly and eating clean, whole foods with a focus on vegetables. She has also cut out carbs and bread. As a result, she has lost a ton of weight and is looking and feeling great!”