Marisa Tomei Age & Height: How Old and How Tall is She?

Marisa Tomei is an American treasure. After stealing audience’s hearts in her Oscar winning role as Mona Lisa Vito in the classic comedy My Cousin Vinny, the seemingly ageless actress has continued to grace the Broadway stage and silver screens with her talent and charm. Currently, reprising the iconic role of Edith Bunker on ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons, it’s a wonder: How old is the beloved veteran performer?

Tomei was born on December 4, 1964, and is 54 years old. Born in Brooklyn, New York, to parents Adelaide “Addie” Bianchi, an English teacher and Gary A. Tomei, a trial lawyer, she also has a younger brother, actor Adam Tomei. While Marisa is American, her parents come from Italian descent.

While Tomei has never married and doesn’t have any children, she has a lifetime of incredible and memorable roles to her name. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she’s worth an estimated $20 million.

Tomei has starred on numerous TV series, most recently as Mimi Whitman on FOX’s Empire, and Mrs. O’Conner on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, she sticks mostly to films. Tomei’s movie credits on IMDB read like a short novel, and in addition to receiving and second and third Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress in 2001’s In the Bedroom and 2008’s The Wrestler , Tomei’s successfully cemented her way into the Marvel Universe franchises, as well. She plays May Park in all the new Spiderman, Captain America and Avenger‘s movies.

For Tomei’s next gig, she will be returning to the Great White Way to play Serafina in the Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams’ The Rose Tattoo. Starring opposite Trip Cullman, who she worked alongside when she performed this play in 2016 at the Williamstown Festival, The Rose Tattoo will officially open on Tuesday, October 15, at the American Airlines Theatre in New York City.

As for Tomei’s next film, she is in pre-production for a currently, still untitled Judd Apatow/Pete Davidson project, which will also star Bel Powley and comedian Bill Burr.

