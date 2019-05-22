Does Marisa Tomei Have a Husband?

Tonight, fans may recognize a familiar face on their television screens if they tune into ABC at 8pm ET/PT.

Marisa Tomei will be hitting the small screen as Edith Bunker in the ABC revival of “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons.” And as she steps into the spotlight, people may be curious to know a bit about her personal life. Who, for example, is Tomei married to? Is she in a relationship? Divorced?

Read on.

Marisa Tomei is not married.

In an exclusive interview with Closer Weekly, a close friend of Marisa’s revealed, “Work has really been her life force.” The outlet even quotes Marisa as once saying, “I’m not that big a fan of marriage as an institution… And I don’t know why women need to have children to be seen as complete human beings.”

That isn’t to say she’s been single her whole life. Between 2008 and 2012, Tomei dated actor Logan Marshall Green. There was a point at which the two were rumored to be engaged, but a rep for Tomei denied this. Other than that, she hasn’t been rumored to be dating any men, and clearly keeps a very low profile.

According to Just Jared, Tomei and Green met after working on a theater project together. They were rumored to be engaged in 2013. Today, Logan is married to his wife, Diane, with whom he has two children.

Tomei certainly appears to be an actress who is constantly working. Right now, she has two projects in post-production: Human Capital and Spider-Man: Far From Home. She is also in pre-production for an Untitled Judd Apatow/Pete Davidson Project that there isn’t much information on so far.

Tomei got her start early– she grew up in a neighborhood of Brooklyn, which is where she developed her love for the theater. Tomei attended Boston University for one year after graduating high school, before booking a role in As the World Turns in 1986. She made her film debut in the comedy film The Flamingo Kid.

In 1992, Tomei soared to fame with her breakout performance in the film My Cousin Vinny. For her performance, she took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Tomei has continued to establish herself as a force to reckon with in the industry. She has received rave reviews from critics for a variety of films, portraying Aunt May in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and appearing in Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Be sure to watch Tomei as Edith Bunker in the upcoming special Live in Front of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’, tonight, on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.