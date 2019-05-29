Masterchef Season 10 Cast Spoilers & 2019 Contestants

Masterchef season 10 premieres tonight on Fox at 8/7c. Since there are only 20 aprons up for grabs, 36 contestants will first have to audition with their signature dishes, hoping they will impress the judges enough to secure a place in the Masterchef kitchen and move one step closer toward the season’s $250,000 prize. Beware of cast spoilers below, and stop reading now if you don’t want to know who is competing in this season of Masterchef.

Returning as judges this season are Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez, and Joe Bastianich.

These are the names of the 36 contestants who will be competing on season 10 of Masterchef: Brielle Gunderson, David Ke, Fred Chang, Sarah Faherty, Deanna Colon, Camerron Dangerfield, Dorian Hunter, Noah Sims, Alegan Garner II, Luca Schifanella, Kelly Palazzolo, Liz Linn, Micah Yaroch, Vivian Aronson, Windy Ross, Manjula Sarkar, Wuta Onda, Evan Tesiny, Kimberly White, Lydia Carlston, Shari Mukherjee, Charli Spiegel, Subha Ramiah, Renee Rice, Sam Haaz, Michael Silverstein, Nick DiGiovanni, Jason Keefe, Jamie Hough, Anthony Rivera, Ari Goodstein, Allen Soriano, Bri Baker, Mollie Guerra, Sabina Pincus, and Keturah King. Keep in mind, however, that since there are only 20 spots in the Masterchef kitchen, 16 of these people will only be featured during the audition rounds at the start of the season.

New York has the most representatives in the competition, with a total of 7 contestants hailing from the city and state. One of them is English teacher Wuta Onda; according to his bio at the Lyons Community school, he “is a born and raised new yorker. Growing up in the Bronx, Wuta attend[ed] the High School of American studies at Lehman college, as a member of the first graduating class. Its small community setting help foster a desire to teach, which pushed Wuta to stay in the city to attend Hunter College while working for nonprofit after-school organizations.”

Fans of the reality cooking competition will recognize a familiar face this season. Camerron Dangerfield, who did not earn an apron after his audition last season, will be returning for another shot in the Masterchef kitchen. Ahead of the premiere, he wrote on Instagram:

“This moment is for anyone who doesn’t believe that what God has for you is for you! Out of Tens of thousands of people that auditioned I am back AGAIN! & that’s a blessing! I do not take for granted the favor in and on my life, and in this season it can be very cloudy but I know God always shines the light! Because talent is undeniable. Don’t be afraid of rejection, it’s just simply one’s opinion. Win, lose, or draw you will never forget this face or name!”

Fox’s official description for the premiere episode teases “Thirty-six of America’s finest home cooks enter the MASTERCHEF kitchen in hopes of making it into the Top 20. After a few surprise visitors greet the eager contestants and the cooks learn they will participate in audition rounds, undergoing evaluation from the judges. Only the best of the best will earn an apron and move forward in the competition. A special twist called the “Judges’ Pass” will prove to be extremely valuable to one lucky individual.” We’ll have to wait until 8pm tonight to find out who that lucky contestant is, and what they do to impress the judges during their evaluation.