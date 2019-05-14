Who Is Matt Donald on ‘The Bachelorette’ 2019?

Matt Donald is one of the contestants who will be competing on the new season of The Bachelorette. Donald, 26, is a medical device salesman from Los Gatos, California, and he feels that he has what it takes to win Hannah Brown’s heart. Learn more about him and his personal life below.

According to his ABC bio, Donald considers himself to be “an old-fashioned guy who loves to bring flowers to a girl on a first date.” His parents and brother are deaf, so he grew up speaking sign language with them. He also considers himself to be a family man, as he loves to spend his free time “watching Alabama football” with his parents.

Matt Donald Is a Medical Device Salesman from Los Gatos, California

Donald has a goofy side that he’s not afraid to share, based on his trivia portion of his bio. He says that he loves to salsa dance, even though he’s bad at it, and that his worst fear is being trapped in a room full of spiders. He also took the opportunity to sweet talk Hannah, saying that he already “loves her” despite not having met her yet.

Donald’s Instagram account is @oldmattdonald22. He has over 2,000 followers on the platform, but its likely that this number will skyrocket after he makes his Bachelorette debut. Donald doesn’t post very much, but from what we can see, he’s very close with his mother. He posted a Happy Mother’s Message to her that read, “Happy Mother’s Day to the hardest working woman I know. You’ve always put up with my shenanigans.. I love you so so much Mama! See you soon.”

Donald Loves Salsa Dancing & Is Able to Speak Sign Language

Ben Zorn, a fellow Bay Area native, told ABC 7 News that he thinks Donald has a good shot at winning Hannah’s affection. Zorn previously competed for the heart of Kaitlyn Bristowe during the 2016 season. My best advice for Matt, or words of encouragement, would be to be yourself,” he explained. “While, yes, there are millions of people watching this show, they can usually tell if you’re not being authentic. It’s a small microcosm of who you actually are. The good, the bad and the ugly.”

“The show itself didn’t ‘work for me’, if you will,” Zorn added. “I didn’t find love on the show. But it led to so many great opportunities and I got to meet so many amazing people…. I am able to share the experiences that I have been able to do by myself and with her and experience life with somebody else and it makes it a little bit more special. [Donald is] going to have a lot of fun.”