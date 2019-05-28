Who is Songwriter Max Embers on ‘Songland’ with John Legend?

NBC’s Songland is the network’s newest reality talent competition, premiering on May 28. With executive producer Adam Levine behind the scenes, the show gives aspiring songwriters the chance to audition their songs for famous recording artists. On the series premiere, the songwriting hopefuls get to compete to work with 10 time Grammy winner John Legend. Emotional pop singer Max Embers seems like he just might have what it takes to win John Legend over.

Max was born in a small town in Germany, and he started playing the piano at six years old. He told Celeb Secrets that he grew up feeling isolated, but he was always in love with music. “I think being so far away from the music scene and pop culture forced me to find my own style. Throughout my childhood and teenage years, I would lock myself up in my room and listen to the same albums over and over again, and try to learn how to play them on the piano by ear until finally I started writing my own songs.” He said.

Max went to the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston to further develop his musical gift. While he was there, he got to work and share stages with pop music greats Paula Cole and Harry Belafonte. His time at Berklee also opened Max’s eyes to some deep truths about life. In a conversation with SD Voyager he said, “When I studied in Boston, I met people from all over the world who shared their stories with me and it was probably the most eye-opening experience because it showed me that I wasn’t so different from everybody else after all; that at our core, we are all the same.” He graduated in 2016 with a degree in songwriting and plenty of ambition.

After graduating, Max moved to Los Angeles to immerse himself in the music scene there. He has released two singles, “Lying” and “The Way I See You Now”. He told Celeb Secrets that his debut single “Lying” “tells the story of my very first love from start to finish; a relationship that started as an innocent, juvenile teenage dream at the age of 16 and ultimately transformed into something much more complicated.”

Although his current style is melancholic, soul-tinged pop, Max isn’t too attached to genre labels. He told Celeb Mix, “I’ve always loved artists who don’t let their artistry be confined by genre boundaries but instead create a journey within their music that shows how multi-faceted they are as people. If you think about it, no one’s personality is one dimensional and so why should anybody’s music be?”

Ultimately, Max hopes his music will bring people together and make others feel less lonely. As he put it in conversation with SD Voyager, “The best moments of my musical journey have been when people reach out to me after they see me perform live or after they listen to a song of mine and tell me that it was just what they needed to hear in that moment, because they’d been feeling lost, or misunderstood, or lonely.”

With his impressive musical background and tender pop vocals, it’s no mystery why producers chose Max to audition for John Legend. Next, major music producers Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean, and Shane McAnally will give Max some pointers, and it will be fascinating to see what they suggest to bring his lyrics and sound to the next level. With the chance to have one of his songs recorded by Legend, Max would be wise to take as much of their advice as he can.