Are Melanie and Devar Still Together on ’90 Day Fiancé’?

90 Day Fiance is one of TLC’s hottest reality shows, and features couples who have 90 days to decide to marry after applying for their visa. Tonight, fans will be reintroduced to Devar and Melanie. But what’s the latest on the couple? Are they still together? Married? Do they have children? Here’s what we know:

When they first got together, Devar was a lifeguard in Jamaica and Melanie was a nurse on vacation. At the time, she was 33 and he was 28. After just a handful of days together, the pair applied for a K-1 visa so Devar could move to the US and the two could tie the knot. However, in the US, things became turbulent in their relationship.

What’s the deal now? Are Melanie and Devar of 90 Day Fiance still together? What do we know about the couple?

Based on our research, it seems that Melanie and Devar are still together. The couple even has a daughter named Avah Walters, who was born in November 2017. In March, Devar uploaded a photo of the three of them to Instagram with the caption, “My pretti wife!” suggesting the pair are still an item.

And according to a recent article by TV Season Spoilers, the may even be looking to expand their family. When Devar uploaded the photo below to Instagram, one fan commented, asking if they are intending on having another child.

Devar replied by saying, “Soon.”

That isn’t to say that their relationship has been smooth sailing since they first appeared on the show in 2015.

At the end of that year, Melanie and Devar appeared on Dr. Phil. The synopsis for their episode read, “Melanie, from the hit TLC show, 90 Day Fiancé, says she was vacationing in Jamaica when she met her much younger man, Devar. The couple claims to be happy, but Melanie’s sister, Bev, says she believes Devar is an opportunist who is only interested in Melanie’s money and a green card. Is Devar using Melanie, or have they really found true love?”

Melanie pointed out on Facebook that TLC approached her and Devar about being on the show.

Fortunately, it seems that having their relationship thrust into the spotlight wasn’t enough to force a wedge between them, as they’re happily together to this day.

90 Day Fiance is an American documentary TLC series that follows couples who have applied for a K-1 visa. As a result, they have 90 days to decide to marry before the visas expire. The show debuted in January 2014, and is still going strong today.

