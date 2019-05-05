Met Gala 2019 Date: When Is the Event this Year?

This year’s Met Gala theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” Celebrities from all over will be flocking to New York City to display their couture fashion choices and mingle with fellow A-listers.

Every year, the star-studded Met Gala is held on the first Monday in May. That means that the 2019 Met Gala is being held on Monday, May 6. The Red Carpet is scheduled to begin at 7pm for a live-streamed and heavily-photographed fashion event of all of the night’s looks before the Gala itself begins inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Vogue will be reporting on all of the night’s looks, and

According to Vogue, the theme comes Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay Notes on “Camp. Andrew Bolton, the curator of the Costume Institute, this theme is meant to have “a lot of cultural resonance.”

In the days leading up to fashion’s biggest night of the year, some of the celebrities who will be attending have shared some of their preparation on social media. Kim Kardashian has been sharing her workout routine via Instagram story, to show her 137 million followers how she’s getting in shape for the gala. On the day of the Gala, look out on Instagram as many of the celebrity guests will likely be teasing their looks and giving fans insight into the many hours it takes to get ready for an event of this caliber.

Lady Gaga, one of the co-chairs of the event, posted a photo from her private jet en route to New York City, writing in the caption “Met Gala here we come. Destination “Camp,” so excited to co-chair Anna’s event.”

In addition to Lady Gaga, Anna Wintour chose Serena Williams and Harry Styles to co-chair the event, which is sponsored by Gucci.

Although the gala itself is extremely private and exclusive, the fashion exhibit itself will be on display for the year. It features collections from top designers that embody the intentionally over-the-top theme.