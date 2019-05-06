Met Gala 2019 Theme Is Camp: Hosts Embrace ‘Notes on Fashion’ Meaning

Every year, on the first Monday of May, celebrities, models, and designers gather in New York City, to celebrate the biggest night in fashion, of the year. It’s the Met Gala, who is headed up by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Wintour, along with selected hosts and co-chairs, each year, aim to raise money for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, according to Vogue.

Andrew Bolton, the chief curator of The Costume Institute, chose the theme this year, which is “Camp: Notes on Fashion”, according to The Glow Up. The theme is in reference to Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on ‘Camp’” and Vogue released the following statement about the essay and its meaning:

The essay describes a sensibility marked by performance, excess, and a kind of winking bad taste, exemplified by figures like Oscar Wilde and outré aesthetic movements such as Art Nouveau. The invitation calls for “Studied Triviality,” a phrase borrowed from a quote by Wilde. In an 1895 interview, the poet and playwright described his camp masterpiece The Importance of Being Earnest as “exquisitely trivial, a delicate bubble of fancy, and it has its philosophy. . . . That we should treat all the trivial things of life very seriously, and all the serious things of life with sincere and studied triviality.”

According to E! News, when it comes to the theme, Wintour explained that “Camp” is an expression of everything that is a little artificial or fake. She said it is “so bad it’s good” and over the top. It’s often decorative art, which means some outrageous creations on the red carpet. Wintour also said, “To be honest, this theme’s exhibition has created a little bit of confusion. I think this year’s theme, more than any other, is about self-expression and individuality, and what we’re all most hoping to see is something that is outrageous, fun, tongue-in-cheek—my guess is that we’re going to see a very large amount of feathers on the red carpet.”

The theme is about being “extra”, almost having bad taste but done in a great way. The theme this year will be reflected in the Met Gala’s current exhibition, which opens to the public on May 9, 2019. It will also be reflected in the dress code of the attendees.

In addition to Anna Wintour hosting the event, as usual, pop star Harry Styles, Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele, tennis star Serena Williams, and Lady Gaga are also today’s hosts. The co-chairs are hand-picked by Wintour and they each have to shake the hands of all 500 guests, according to E!

When it comes to some of the people on this year’s committee, The Hollywood Reporter has stated that they include Bradley Cooper, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, which means they will all attend.

The Met Gala TV coverage airs on the E! network, from 5 – 9 p.m. ET/2 – 6 p.m. PT.