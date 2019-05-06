Met Gala 2019 Time & Channel for Red Carpet

The 2019 Met Gala is here, which means that the biggest day of the year for fashion is in full effect. Read on below for the rundown on how to watch the Met Gala online, what channel the event is on TV, where it takes place, when the red carpet arrivals begin and more details below.

MET GALA 2019 TIME & DATE: This year’s Met Gala is held on May 6, 2019 and the E! Red Carpet Live coverage airs from 5 – 9 p.m. ET/2 – 6 p.m. PT. Vogue’s red carpet coverage on their website, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat begins at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT. Tomorrow night, at 7 p.m. ET/PT, E! News will feature after-event coverage of the red carpet and fashion moments as well.

MET GALA 2019 CHANNEL: The E! network airs the red carpet pre-show for the arrivals and its Xfinity description of what to expect states, “Commentary and an inside look into the 2019 Met Gala.”

MET GALA 2019 LIVE STREAM: If you would like to watch the red carpet arrivals but cannot get to a TV or don’t have a cable subscription, you can find options here.

MET GALA 2019 THEME: This year’s theme is “Camp” and The Glow Up has reported that it is based on Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on ‘Camp’. The theme is reflective of the dress code for attendees, as well as the fashion exhibition, at the event, itself.

MET GALA 2019 HOSTS: The hosts of this year’s event are VOGUE editor-in-chief Anna Wintour (as always); pop star Harry Styles, Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele, tennis star Serena Williams, and Lady Gaga. Styles is reported to be Alessandro Michele’s muse.

MET GALA 2019 GUEST LIST: Of course, the hosts and co-chairs of the event will be present, as will a ton of big celebrities, models and designers. Fox News has reported that declining an invite to the Met Gala is extremely frowned upon, so not many refuse the invitation. The Hollywood Reporter has stated that Bradley Cooper, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are all on the committee for the event this year, which means they will all attend. Others reported to be on the guest list or invited include Bryan Lourd, Cher, Kerry Washington, Nnamdi Asomugha, Tom Ford, Donatella Versace, Miuccia Prada, Pierpaolo Piccioli from Valentino, Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller, Ryan Murphy, Jared Leto, Katy Perry, Lena Waithe, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

MET GALA 2019 LOCATION: The Met Gala is held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, at 1000 Fifth Avenue. The exhibition that is shown at the event, “Camp: Notes on Fashion”, opens to the public on Thursday, May 9, 2019 and closes on September 8, 2019.

MET GALA 2019 TICKETS: For those who want to attend the event, Stylist has reported that the cost of buying a ticket this year is $35,000, which is $5,000 more per ticket than last year. If you purchase an entire table, it runs between $200,000 and $300,000.

MET GALA 2020 DATE: The Met Gala is always held on the first Monday in May. For May 2020, the first Monday falls on May 4th.