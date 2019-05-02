Miss USA 2019 Time & Channel

The Miss USA 2019 Pageant airs tonight, with 51 contestants vying for the title. For all the info on what to expect on the show, read on for details on what channel to watch, who the performers are, the hosts, the judges and more.

MISS USA 2019 TIME & DATE: The 2019 Miss USA Pageant takes place on May 2, 2019, and this year’s location is in Reno Nevada. Show time is 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. There are no encore presentations listed, though footage of the pageant will be available on the Miss USA official YouTube channel.

MISS USA 2019 CHANNEL TO WATCH: The competition airs on the Fox network. Viewers can also watch scenes from the pageant on the official Miss USA Facebook page.

HOW TO WATCH MISS USA ONLINE: The 2019 Miss USA pageant airs online live for free. Find alternative instructions and live streaming options here.

MISS USA 2019 HOSTS: The hosts of this year’s pageant are the same as last year – Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa Lachey. Miss USA 2018 was the first time that the two hosted an event together and now they’re back for round 2. Vanessa previously told Entertainment Weekly, “We love hosting, we wanted to do something together and this pageant is near and dear to my heart. I believe everything professionally and emotionally good in my life has single-handedly come from this event. I even met Nick judging a Miss Teen USA in Palm Springs.”

MISS USA 2019 PERFORMERS: Last year, in addition to hosting, Nick Lachey joined his music group 98 Degrees as performers for the event. This year, he’s pulling double duty again as a performer.

MISS USA 2019 JUDGES: Who are the judges narrowing the contestants from 15 semi-finalists, to 10, then to 5, and so on? This year’s selection committee for Miss USA includes businesswoman Nicole Feld, Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, marketing executive Ukonwa Ojo, businesswoman Kim Kaupe, journalist Amy Palmer, Miss Universe 2001 Denise Quiñones, Reno’s Mayor Hillary Schieve, and Miss Virginia USA 1994 Patricia Smith.

MISS USA 2018 WINNER: Last year’s winner was Sarah Rose Summers from Nebraska. Reflecting on her reign as Miss USA, Summers told Fox News that, “When I was crowned Miss USA 2018, the Miss Universe organization really took me under their wing, but also listened to everything that I cared about and my experience … I always made it a point pretty much everywhere I traveled to at least visit one children’s hospital. They have been so supportive of all of the goals and just letting me highlight who I am and what my passions are during the year.”

And when it comes to what’s next, Summers says, “I have a lot of exciting projects coming up. I’m launching a jewelry line that’s all about female empowerment, which I’m really, really passionate about. I have a podcast … called More Than a Crown … It’s all about continuing to use my voice after no longer being Miss USA to empower and encourage young women. I’m interviewing amazing, influential people in my life so that they can use their words of wisdom on our listeners.”