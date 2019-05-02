Miss USA 2019 Votes & Scores: How Does Voting Work?

Tonight’s Miss USA 2019 pageant will take place at the Grand Seirra Resort and Casino in Reno and will culminate with Miss USA 2018 Sarah Rose Summers crowning her successor. The event will be hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, with Carson Kressley and Lu Sierra serving as commentators. Live performers of the night include T-Pain and Nick Lachey. The event takes place just days after the crowning of Miss Teen USA, Kaleigh Garris.

It is largely unclear how voting for the competition works. According to the Miss Universe website, each competition begins with a preliminary interview that includes a swimsuit or athletic wear and evening gown presentation. The website writes, “These preliminary events are especially important as it will be the first time the judges and fans really get to know the contestants. The preliminary competition is the driving force in selecting the Semifinalists.” However, it does not state how, specifically, those semifinalists are chosen, and whether the public has any say in selecting those semifinalists. Furthermore, if you click on the link that says, “For more information regarding competition rules, click here“, it brings you to a page that is no longer live.

In 2017, voting was open to the public for Miss Universe. Those 14 and older had the ability to vote for one of the contestants in the Miss Universe competition, helping her make it into the Top 12.

Back then, voting was allowed through the Miss U App, voting at Vote.missuniverse.com, or through Twitter. So far, those options have not been presented to the public for Miss USA, leading us to think the power rests in the hands of the judges.

This year, the judges consist of Ukonwa Ojo (marketing executive for Covergirl, Rimmel, and Vera Wang), Kim Kaupe, Pat Smith, Nicole Feld (businesswoman, producer, and vice president of Feld Entertainment), Hillary L. Schieve (Mayor of Reno), Denise Quinones, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, and Amy Palmer (journalist).

And at the end of the day, the winner of the Miss USA pageant gets more than just a crown– she also immediately moves to a luxury apartment in New York City. On top of that, Miss USA receives a year-long salary, all paid living expenses, personal appearance wardrobe and styling by the official Miss Universe Organization fashion stylist, extensive international and domestic travel, and access to various New York City events including casting opportunities, movie premieres, fashion week, and more.