Miss USA Evening Gown Competition Photos 2019

The 2019 Miss USA pageant aired live tonight on Fox, featuring the 51 accomplished women competing for the coveted title of Miss USA. After cuts were made that left only 10 women in the competition, those top 10 took the stage in Sherri Hill evening gowns that they personally chose based on their own style and personality, and how they want to present themselves.

According to the judging criteria on the Miss Universe website, the evening gown portion of the night is the second phase of the competition, meant for “the judges and fans to see the contestants’ personal style as they walk the stage in their evening gown of choice.” The rules emphasize that “the exact design of the gown does not count towards the total score and instead the judges focus on how confidently each woman presents herself.” After the Top 10 model their evening gowns, 5 will be eliminated.

Here is what each woman wore to feel beautiful and confident during the evening gown portion of tonight’s Miss USA pageant:

You don't want to miss the most elegant portion of the competition: Evening Gown. All wearing styles by @SherriHill 🌟 LIVE from @GrandSierra in @RenoTahoe, this is #MissUSA LIVE on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/iAGYPxRNev — Miss USA & Miss Teen USA (@MissUSA) May 3, 2019

Before the Top 10 took the stage, the other 41 women had their moment to walk in their beautiful gowns.

Miss Arkansas started it off in a beautiful red strapless gown that hugged her curves. The commentators revealed that she only tried on two Sherri Hill dresses before choosing the one she wore tonight to compete.

Miss North Carolina walked confidently in her white, one-shoulder gown that featured a thigh-high slit that helped the dress move with her down the catwalk. The gown also features beading detail that drapes delicately off her shoulder.

Alejandra Gonzalez, Miss New Mexico, brought a pop of color to the stage when she took her walk. She chose the bright yellow color of her gown to represent her state colors. New Mexico was the first name called into the Top 5.

Nicolette Jennings, Miss Florida, made quite the entrance with a graceful spin that showed off the flowy layers and cape of her white gown.

Keep it going for NEVADA! Welcome to the Top 5. 🙌 LIVE from @GrandSierra in @RenoTahoe, this is #MissUSA LIVE on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/vWgSK0rC6k — Miss USA & Miss Teen USA (@MissUSA) May 3, 2019

While she walked in her white gown, which featured a fuller skirt and high slit to expose her toned legs, the commentator (who coached the women before the competition) revealed that it took her a while to learn how to walk well in her gown. It gave her trouble at first, but that certainly didn’t show while she walked.

Moving forward into the Top 5 is… OKLAHOMA! 👏 LIVE from @GrandSierra in @RenoTahoe, this is #MissUSA LIVE on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/mMKmV93oZc — Miss USA & Miss Teen USA (@MissUSA) May 3, 2019

While Miss Oklahoma’s gown was a simple cut, every inch of it shone with a waterfall of rose gold and silver beading.