Behind the Scenes of Miss USA Pageant 2019: Top 10 Best Instagram Photos

The Miss USA 2019 pageant airs live tonight on Fox at 8/7c. 51 beautiful and accomplished women will take the stage, hoping and competing for the title of Miss USA 2019; at the end of the night, one will be crowned by Sarah Rose Summers, who is Miss USA 2018.

Ahead of the Miss USA Pageant tonight, here are some of the best behind the scenes photos of what this year’s contestants have been up to leading up to the final competition:

This year’s Miss USA competition takes place at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada, and the @MissUSA Instagram account has highlighted the outings that both Miss USA and Miss Teen USA contestants have taken to immerse themselves in all that Reno has to offer. On a night out on the town, a handful of the Miss USA contestants posed under the big neon “RENO” sign, proudly wearing their State title sashes.

To further take advantage of the beautiful location of the Miss USA Pageant, the women engaged in a bikini photoshoot with Lake Tahoe as the backdrop.

@MissUSA shared a series of backstage photos of the women in their bathing suits for the swimwear portion of preliminaries. The women chose a variety of styles, colors, and patterns, but every state titleholder featured in the post chose to wear a bikini for that phase of competition.

Miss Indiana shared a photo with all of the awesome swag the women received from one of the pageant’s sponsors, Chi Haircare. Other sponsors include Lauren Lorraine Shoes and Sherri Hill.

Fans got a glimpse into the backstage area where the women go for hair and makeup before their many shoots and appearances.

Miss New York shared her touching story on Instagram along with a couple of behind-the-scenes photos of her “Up Close and Personal” video shoot (which each girl did ahead of tonight’s competition). In the caption, she revealed that she, her mother, and her sisters, were victims of abuse: “Joining pageantry opened my eyes to how the rest of the world was living and I am forever grateful for applying to my first pageant in 2015. Since then I have separated my mother, siblings and myself from our abuser and have helped many other friends do the same by sharing my story.”

In a photo series shared yesterday on the @MissUSA Instagram account, fans of the pageant got a peek into some of the women’s preliminary evening wear gowns. Sequins and beading seem to be a favorite among many of this year’s contestants, and it is worth noting that the finalists tonight may not wear the same gowns they wore for the preliminary phase of the competition.

The sisterhood that builds among the contestants is clear on social media; Miss Maryland, Mariela Pepin, shared a photo before preliminaries with some of her fellow competitors. The women, taking a moment to sit amongst the chaos of pageant prep, are smiling and holding hands.

Sarah Rose Summers, Miss USA 2018, will be giving up her title tonight to the woman who wins the 2019 pageant. On Instagram, she has been sharing some photos of her final responsibilities as Miss USA.

Two weeks ago, Miss Vermont shared a photo at the airport with her sash and luggage, on her way to begin pageant prep with the 50 other contestants. Many of the women shared photos like these, and they are a reminder of the amount of time they have spent together, away from home, preparing for tonight.