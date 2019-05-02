Miss New Mexico Alejandra Gonzalez, Miss USA 2019 Runner-Up: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Miss New Mexico Alejandra Gonzalez

At this year’s Miss USA 2019 pageant Miss New Mexico Alejandra Gonzalez, was crowned the runner-up, behind this year’s winner, Miss North Carolina Cheslie Kryst.

While placing 1st runner-up at the pageant means she came up just short of becoming Miss USA 2019, if Cheslie Kryst is unable to fulfill her duties as Miss USA for the year, the runner-up will take over the title and everything that the role entail.

With her runner-up title, she joins some pretty high-profile company. Last year’s 1st runner-up for Miss USA 2018 was Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who lost to Sarah Rose Summers. After her time with the pageant, where she represented North Carolina, Miller-Keyes competed on The Bachelor season 23, vying for the heart of former NFL player Colton Underwood. She made it all the way to hometown dates, and is now best friends with the woman Underwood chose at the end of the dramatic season.

Here’s what you need to know about Miss New Mexico Alejandra Gonzalez:

1. She Is a First-Generation Mexican-American

According to her bio on the Miss Universe website, her “parents immigrated to the United States from Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, making her a first generation American.” Though originally from South Texas, she told Silver City Sun News that she and her family moved to Las Cruces, New Mexico last summer, saying “We have a family business. I’m an accountant so we have a lot of clients who do business in south Texas, El Paso and Cuidad Juárez. So, we decided to see the market in Las Cruces.”

When asked on-stage about what issue she most wants candidates to address during the 2020 presidential election, she said that immigration is not a black-and-white issue, and spoke of her experience both as a citizen of a border state and daughter of Mexican immigrants. She said that she is her parents’ “American Dream.”

2. She Has a Masters Degree in Accounting

I am so grateful to be the woman I am today because of the women who have impacted my life. Today, I choose to dedicate this day to my mama. The woman who has taught me how to stand for myself, find my worth, and shown me what love, perseverance, and hard work look like amongst many other attributes. She is the reason why I have never felt less in a working environment. Being part of a profession which is mainly male dominated, I have relied on my intelligence and capabilities to get me to where I am. I believe in working hard and proving our worth with action to eventually break the inequality barrier in the workforce. The beautiful thing about life is that we are able to learn from other people’s journeys. My hope is that my own journey will inspire and teach lessons so that the women following in my footsteps can progress faster. So join me, Alejandra, Miss New Mexico USA, during #internationalwomensday as we #balanceforbetter 💗💪🏼 Who’s y’all’s inspiration?! #balanceforbetter #missnewmexicousa #missnmusa #missusa #newmexico #beautiful #strong #empowered

Alejandra, whose nickname is “Allie,” graduated from the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, and says that her parents taught her to prioritize her education while she was growing up. She uses what she learned while receiving her own education to teach a younger generation of students about the importance of financial literacy.

She is currently working towards earning her Certified Public Accounting (CPA) license. This year’s tax day happened just before she was set to travel to Reno for Miss USA pageant prep. On Instagram, she wrote “HAPPY TAX DAY GUYS! This has been such a time in my life balancing travel for appearances and work! But it all came down to TODAY! Great start to such a busy week! Now on to packing for #RenoTahoe.”

3. She Was a Fan Favorite in This Year’s Competition

Even though she did not walk away with the crown, she was a fan-favorite on social media throughout the live competition. They loved how her personality shone as she walked the runway in her bright yellow evening gown, which she chose to pay homage to the colors of her home state.

Some pointed out, however, that her chance at the Miss USA title was lost with her final answer. @LoveAdrianaM wrote “Miss New Mexico’s final answer just killed me…. it was all over the place and indirect,” including the infamous Tyra Banks “We Were All Rooting For You” gif.

4. She Is an Animal Rights Activist

Gonzalez has used her platform to fight for animal rights, a cause she is passionate about. She has several dogs herself, and even brought the two smallest ones with her when she won Miss New Mexico.

She got her Yorkie puppy, named Piper, in 2017, and Piper seems to travel with her as often as possible. She calls herself a “puppy mama” in her Instagram bio.

5. She Started Doing Pageants When She Was 20

Still on Cloud 9 from yesterday! @john_benton_model_fitness thank you for getting my body to be the best that it could ever be! I couldn’t have felt more like a Victoria’s Secret model last night in swimsuit because of you! @kayliefountain_ifbbpro thank you for my meal plans and my workouts! You are an incredible woman with so much passion for what you do and I thank you so much for sharing your knowledge with me! @taylorbrowntb @adamsonsofia @ellabluep thank you for all that you did for my gown and @stefaniesomers earrings! • #missnewmexicousa #missnmusa #missusa #roadtomissusa #missuniverse #renotahoe #roadtoreno #newmexico #latina #reno #teamnewmexico #teamnmusa #teamnm #preliminaries #prelims #grandsierra

Though she is 26 years old now, she started pageants when she was 20. She told Las Cruces Sun News “I started in Texas for Miss Texas USA,” Gonzalez said. “I joke that I collected every placement you can think of. I’ve been a non-finalist, a finalist, fourth, third, second and first runner-up — and now I finally get to go to Miss USA.”

She also reflected on how she grew up watching pageants and admiring the women she saw competing: “I had always watched Miss USA and Miss Universe with my mom but I never really thought that I would be one of the girls on TV. So, it’s been cool to picture myself being that person to someone or to some little girl.”

New Mexico and the city of Las Cruces have had a number of successful pageant girls. This year’s Miss Teen USA, Angela Nanez, was Miss New Mexico Teen.

