Miss USA Swimsuit Competition Photos 2019

Tonight, the Miss American competition took place at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the event welcomed 51 delegates from across the country.

With Miss USA, Miss Universe, and Miss America competitions taking place each year, it can be difficult to differentiate the differences in each of these events.

Here’s how it works: the winner of Miss USA goes on to compete in the Miss Universe pageant, while the Miss America competition is a separate scholarship program as well as a pageant. (The Miss America pageant does not have a swimsuit portion; instead, it involves a talent competition.)

Tonight, Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers will hand her crown off to another pageant star. In a recent interview with Fox News, Summers shared, “It’s a bittersweet moment… I never, ever dreamt of being Miss USA. It was always, of course, something in the very back of my head, but it was never a goal that I had spoken into existence. Because Nebraska, which is my home state, had never even made the top five before, my goal was top 15. So everything after the top 10, top 5, top 3, winning and essentially representing the USA for the whole year has just been a cherry on top of the experience that I was excited about one year ago.”

She continued, “A lot of my year revolved around visiting children in hospitals and their families and seeing whether it’s single moms or even single dads at the bedside supporting their child while working on their laptop. All of that is a beautiful picture of strength and support and love that I think transcends everything else that represents the U.S.”

And how does the competition work? Each competition starts off with a preliminary interview that includes a swimsuit or athletic wear and even gown presentation. Here, the judges are able to narrow down the competition to semifinalists.

From there, there is a live show, which fans will be witnessing tonight. The live show starts with the announcement of the Semifinalists, at which point, that group moves on to the second stage of the competition; the evening gown segment. From the evening gown competition, six competitors are chosen to advance. The six women select a judge, randomly, who asks them a question about social, cultural, and political topics.

The top 3 contestants move on to the Final Look, where the winner is announced and crowned.