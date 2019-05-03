Molly & Luis, 90 Day Fiancé Update: Where Are They After the Divorce?

Molly Hopkins and Luis Mendez, stars of the fifth season of 90 Day Fiancé, called it quits six months after tying the knot in July, 2017. By January the following year, they had filed for divorce, and just five months after their divorce was finalized, Mendez was already remarried.

The pair met at a bar where he was bartending while she was on a girls’ trip, and he proposed less than two months later. Hopkins is from Woodstock, Georgia, while Mendez is from Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic; Mendez returned to America to be with Hopkins. However, the relationship quickly crumbled, and Hopkins has reportedly claimed that Mendez “used” her for his green card. The breakdown of their marriage was captured on Happily Ever After? and subsequent reunions.

Mendez spent no time at all re-marrying after he and Hopkins called it quits. He tied the knot with his new wife on Sept. 19 last year, and told In Touch that he “loves his wife so much” and that she makes him incredibly happy.

“Yes, I did get married,” he said. “I love this girl so much. She is so amazing. The most amazing part was meeting her because she changed all life to happiness,” he added.

He claimed at the time that he and Hopkins no longer had any contact, and that he “just wants to be happy. I don’t want to know nothing about it. But if she wants to congratulate me, it’s okay.”

Hopkins reportedly reacted to the news of her ex’s nuptials on Instagram Live, according to PEOPLE. “For all of you who care, or who wanted to talk junk about me, I totally got used but it’s all good,” she said, according to In Touch. “Luis got married to a Dominican lady in Jersey, best I can tell — I saw pictures. Yeah, he’s married to someone else. … So all the people who thought I was crazy — his situation was pretty lovely. I mean, we were together for two years so it’s all good. Oh God, it doesn’t hurt at all. I’m good. I’m so good.”

Since the divorce, Hopkins has definitely been focusing on herself, her kids and her business, and decided not to waste time marrying foreigners anymore. Hopkins even threw a little shade at her ex on New Years Eve when she posted a picture of herself, writing that this year she wasn’t going to be “marrying any fool with an agenda other than me,” to which fans of Hopkins were thrilled to hear.

“I am doing so very great. I am working out, losing weight, feeling great and helping women all over the world from my bra shop LiviRae Lingerie. I am not dating anyone because I really am focused on my kids, myself, and my business,” Molly told E! News. “As far as Luis and I, we’re divorced and he is remarried which leads me to believe he totally scammed me to get here on my money even though we were together for almost two years prior.

