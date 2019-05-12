Mother’s Day Poems for Preschoolers & Kindergarteners: To Mom From Kids

Mother’s Day is a special day for Mom. It’s a day for the family to celebrate her contributions and the overall influence of mothers in society.

Preschoolers and kindergarteners often enjoy making special cards for Mom. If you’re a little one hoping to brighten up her day, or a father helping your child pen a special note to Mom, here’s some inspiration:

M.O.M. by Leanne Guenther

M is for the many times you’ve hugged me,

O’s for the outstanding things you do,

M is all our memories together —

Mom, I am so glad that I have you!

Only One Mother by George Cooper

Hundreds of stars in the pretty sky,

Hundreds of shells on the shore together,

Hundreds of birds that go singing by,

Hundreds of lambs in the sunny weather.

Hundreds of dewdrops to greet the dawn,

Hundreds of bees in the purple clover,

Hundreds of butterflies on the lawn,

But only one mother the wide world over.

Mother Is The Best

My mom is really great;

She’s sweet as she can be;

When I need some help, I know

She’s always there for me.

Mom loves me all the time,

Even when I’m a pest;

She always takes good care of me;

My mother is the best

(www.FunPeep.com)

Mommy, I Love You by Nicholas Gordon

Mommy, I love you

For all that you do.

I’ll kiss you and hug you

’Cause you love me, too.

You feed me and need me

To teach you to play,

So smile ’cause I love you

On this Mother’s Day.

My mom, she’s the best,

From her head to her toes!

She’s warm and she’s soft,

And smells as sweet as a rose.

I’ve made some Mother’s day flowers,

With my fingers and my thumb,

So you’ll always have these memories,

For all the years to come.

Hand

Take my hand. Imagine

When it will someday be.

A hand that’s strong, a hand that’s kind

Is this what you foresee?

A hand that’s skilled, a hand that’s sure

A hand that someday may,

Take another little hand.

And guide it on it’s way.

(Pinterest)

Mother’s Day

Roses are red,

Violets are blue.

Sugar is sweet,

And so are you!

The celebration of Mother’s Day in the US was created by Anna Jarvis in 1908. It wasn’t until 1914 that it became an official holiday. According to History.com, Mother’s Day can be traced back to the ancient Greeks and Romans, who “held festivals in honor of the mother goddesses Rhea and Cybele.”

This year, Mother’s Day is celebrated on Sunday, May 12.