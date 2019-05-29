My 600 Lb. Life, Season 8: Is the Show Renewed or Canceled?

My 600 Lb. Life, TLC’s hit reality series, has not yet been confirmed for a new season, according to Premiere Date. However, the My 600 Lb. Life Facebook page was casting for season 8 late last year, so it appears an eighth season may hopefully be in the works. The TLC series’ Facebook page was continuing to look for cast members as of December, 2018.

“Currently still casting for season 8! Please send a fb message or email weightloss_cast@megalomedia.com for more info!!” the post reads, adding: “The minimum weight requirement is 600lbs.” There have been several follow-up posts since then, with the page reminding fans that casting was still open for the new season.

So when will season 8 debut, if it is renewed? While no official release date for season 8 of the show has been revealed yet, previous seasons have premiered in January each year, meaning the upcoming season will likely be released sometime in January, 2020, if/when it is confirmed.

For those who are new to the series, the TLC description of the show reads: “Follow participants as we document the life-saving, but traumatic experience of surgery, the ups and downs of struggling with addiction and dependence, and the inevitable impact that change has on personal relationships.”

Check out the Facebook casting page description below, for those who might be interested in auditioning for the show themselves or know somebody who is looking for the help Dr. Now and his staff can provide:

Are you or someone you love struggling at an extreme weight over 600 pounds? The producers of ‘My 600-LB Life’ are searching for individuals weighing 600 pounds or more who are ready to make a life change. ‘My 600-LB Life’ follows the lives of real people suffering from super obesity that embark on a year-long journey to regain their health. If approved they receive gastric bypass surgery. Each 60-minute episode tells the powerful story of one super obese individual. Many are home-bound, relying on family care just to live day to day. They make the courageous decision to save their lives and change their world forever. If this describes you or someone you know, then please send us your NAME, AGE, HEIGHT, WEIGHT, CITY YOU LIVE IN, as well as a BRIEF BIO with your best contact PHONE NUMBER to weightloss_cast@megalomedia.com

In the meantime, while you wait for confirmation on season 8, you can now stream My 600 Lb Life episodes on the show’s official site. You will need a subscription to catch up on season 7 episodes, which are locked on the site, but seasons 1-6 are available to binge at this time.

Tune in Wednesdays at 8/7c to catch the final episodes of season 7, only on TLC. Tonight’s episode features Janine Mueller’s story, one of season 6’s early cast members. The episode will highlight Mueller’s weight-loss progress over the last few years and update fans on where she is with her journey today.

READ NEXT: Janine Mueller Update on ‘My 600 Lb. Life’ – Where is She Now?

