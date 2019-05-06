Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei on ‘Game of Thrones’): Best Instagram Photos

HBO Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel is striking in her role as Missandei on Game of Thrones. But now she’s embarking on a new career as the main character in Hulu’s upcoming series Four Weddings and a Funeral, along with a voice role on Netflix’s upcoming Dark Crystal series. Here are some of her best Instagram photos and posts.

Here’s a promo photo:

Before Game of Thrones, she worked at Hollister as a model, she told Express. “I was working in Hollister as a ‘model’, which basically means you wear the clothes and they can control how you look…I was folding clothes, cleaning the toilets, helping people in the changing room… It was awful. Financially, I was struggling pretty badly. My plan was to go back to school.”

Although her first season on Game of Thrones helped, it didn’t pay life-changing dividendds, Daily Mail shared. Things were so tough that she briefly thought about returning to retail work, but her mom talked her out of it. She told Daily Mail: “I got paid very well for my first scenes as Missandei, but it wasn’t life changing money or anything… So I was going back to retail after the season finished; I still had to pay my mortgage. But I really hated that job. I thought: “I can’t do it.” So I decided to take myself to LA for a month. I was against going at first, but my mum was the one who said, “You are bl**y going.” She made me. She said, “You will always have a home here, don’t worry about that. Just go!”

She’s absolutely stunning.

Here’s her post to her mother for Mother’s Day.

Happy Mother’s Day…. You’re a real one Debs…. Not just a mother to me and my sister… but also a Mother to those without one or those with Mum’s far away. People always think you’re a good mum if you sacrifice everything for family…. your dreams and goals… and there’s something kind of sad about that to me…. and you did that for a really long time… For which I will be eternally grateful… but what I’m really and truly grateful for is how you’ve shown me since what it means to sacrifice for others AND remain a fiercely independent woman and prioritise yourself when necessary so you can go after and build the life you want without apologising for it. You are a Queen, a Goddess, a Warrior…. If I could only be half the woman and mother you are I’d have done well. Love you Mama Debs ❤️ #HappyMothersDay #MamaDebs #QueenDebs #LongLivetheQueen

She’s also doing promos for some companies.

She’s come a long way over the years.

And had adventures along the way.

Big shout out and appreciation post for @phuketelephantsanctuary who, for the last 2 years, have been giving a safe home, medical care and rehabilitation to older abused and neglected female elephants… usually from the tourism industry…. Why just females you ask? Well, the males are still valuable even into old age because of the fact they have tusks which can be sold after they die… females on the other hand are worthless once they can no longer give birth, are too old to carry tourists on their backs or prance around in shows… This sanctuary is certified as ethical as you observe the elephants from a distance in their grounds where the elephants roam free. You then can feed them from a safe distance too. Which was pretty magical. And if this place isn’t amazing enough, they provide a meal afterwards that is vegan (other than a dish or two containing egg) because here they “eat what elephants eat”… and my experience was that this was not typical in Thai culture. So thank you for your important work and showing the world what kindness for all beings looks like. #phuketelephantsanctuary #eatwhatelephants #lovedeverysecond #ireallywouldhavestayedthereallday #enjoyyourlivesnowgirls #NOtoelephantriding #Notobullhooks #stopanimalabuse #veganaintthathardyall #phuket #thailand 👩🏽‍🦱❤️🐘 #myheartwasfull

Emmanuel’s tweets are lighthearted and fun.

But she also gets serious on Twitter. She shared in late April about helping a woman who was intimidated by men on public transportation.

Emmanuel is obviously a caring person, looking out for others, much like her character on Game of Thrones.

