Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei on ‘Game of Thrones’): Best Instagram Photos

Nathalie Emmanuel is striking in her role as Missandei on Game of Thrones. But now she’s embarking on a new career as the main character in Hulu’s upcoming series Four Weddings and a Funeral, along with a voice role on Netflix’s upcoming Dark Crystal series. Here are some of her best Instagram photos and posts.

Before Game of Thrones, she worked at Hollister as a model, she told Express. “I was working in Hollister as a ‘model’, which basically means you wear the clothes and they can control how you look…I was folding clothes, cleaning the toilets, helping people in the changing room… It was awful. Financially, I was struggling pretty badly. My plan was to go back to school.”

Although her first season on Game of Thrones helped, it didn’t pay life-changing dividendds, Daily Mail shared. Things were so tough that she briefly thought about returning to retail work, but her mom talked her out of it. She told Daily Mail: “I got paid very well for my first scenes as Missandei, but it wasn’t life changing money or anything… So I was going back to retail after the season finished; I still had to pay my mortgage. But I really hated that job. I thought: “I can’t do it.” So I decided to take myself to LA for a month. I was against going at first, but my mum was the one who said, “You are bl**y going.” She made me. She said, “You will always have a home here, don’t worry about that. Just go!”

When you’ve had a long week and you see your bed… pic.twitter.com/Y5Z80I4cHj — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) April 28, 2019

But she also gets serious on Twitter. She shared in late April about helping a woman who was intimidated by men on public transportation.

Comforted a young woman on the tube earlier because a man had tried to grab her hand and almost straight away another man approached her in an intimidating way. She had moved down the carriage to get away, another woman had moved too. She the felt really shaken up & began to cry — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) April 26, 2019

It’s made me think about how frequently women are made to feel unsafe & what we can do about it. I don’t know if this was good advice but I told her if she ever is in an unsafe situation again to make herself heard to others… — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) April 26, 2019

What, to many, might seem like an insignificant thing… “she wasn’t harmed or anything so what’s the big deal?” The fear she had felt affected her on a very real level even after she was safe. — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) April 26, 2019

Emmanuel is obviously a caring person, looking out for others, much like her character on Game of Thrones.