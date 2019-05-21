NCIS Season 16 Finale Spoilers

The NCIS season 16 finale airs tonight at 8/7c on CBS, and fans of the series have been wondering if Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs will finally retire after tonight’s episode. (WARNING: Spoilers ahead!)
The final episode of season 16 is titled “Daughters.” The official CBS synopsis for the finale reads: “Former FBI Agent Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) pleads with Gibbs to do whatever is necessary to take down drug dealers and suppliers in the area after his daughter, Emily Fornell (Juliette Angelo), is hospitalized from an opiate overdose.”
Over the past two episodes of NCIS, Gibbs revealed that he finally avenged the death of his first wife and daughter: assassinating the man who killed his first wife, Shannon, and young daughter, Kelly. However, it appears that Gibbs is starting to unravel after suffering a mental break at a crime scene during last week’s episode.
Gibbs went to see Dr. Grace Confalone after his breakdown, and during their session, he admitted that telling the truth about his first wife’s murderer left him questioning everything he stood for. Although he admitted that he has no regrets about what he did, according to Pop Culture, he feels the need to “come clean about his crimes to set an example for the rest of his team members.”
Gibbs then vowed to turn himself in to answer for what he did, leaving fans uncertain about his future on the show, and wondering whether or not Mark Harmon, the actor who portrays Gibbs, is retiring from the show.
“Gibbs did something for his daughter in the heat of the moment. Maybe it’s not something he regrets, but it’s something he’s grappling with,” executive producer Frank Cardea said, according to TV Insider. “Now he might be asked to do that very same thing again.”
Executive producer Steven D. Binder also promises that Gibbs will find his purpose tonight, which also has fans wondering if this will be his final appearance on the show. “Gibbs has been looking for a purpose. We find out what his purpose will be.”
Speaking to Cheat Sheet, Binder also teased that the plot development would have huge repercussions on the rest of the team during tonight’s finale, explaining “I’ll let you wait to see what that reveal is, but it’s going to change the whole team dynamic in a way. There will be this sort of fallout as the team reconciles this ‘new Gibbs’ that they didn’t really know existed.”
The last episode also ended with Gibbs’ daughter being rushed to the hospital after a drug overdose, so we know things are just going to continue going downhill for Gibbs’ mental health. The finale will see Gibbs and Fornell team up to take out a few local drug dealers, and Gibbs will continue to be “visited” by his late wife. If Gibbs does follow through and turn himself in, the episode may end with his retirement from the series. Fans will just have to wait and see what the show has in store for Gibbs’ future.
Tune in tonight at 8/7c on CBS to catch the season 16 finale.
