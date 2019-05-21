NCIS Season 16 Finale Spoilers

The NCIS season 16 finale airs tonight at 8/7c on CBS, and fans of the series have been wondering if Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs will finally retire after tonight’s episode. (WARNING: Spoilers ahead!)

The final episode of season 16 is titled “Daughters.” The official CBS synopsis for the finale reads: “Former FBI Agent Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) pleads with Gibbs to do whatever is necessary to take down drug dealers and suppliers in the area after his daughter, Emily Fornell (Juliette Angelo), is hospitalized from an opiate overdose.”

Over the past two episodes of NCIS, Gibbs revealed that he finally avenged the death of his first wife and daughter: assassinating the man who killed his first wife, Shannon, and young daughter, Kelly. However, it appears that Gibbs is starting to unravel after suffering a mental break at a crime scene during last week’s episode.

Gibbs went to see Dr. Grace Confalone after his breakdown, and during their session, he admitted that telling the truth about his first wife’s murderer left him questioning everything he stood for. Although he admitted that he has no regrets about what he did, according to Pop Culture, he feels the need to “come clean about his crimes to set an example for the rest of his team members.” Gibbs then vowed to turn himself in to answer for what he did, leaving fans uncertain about his future on the show, and wondering whether or not Mark Harmon, the actor who portrays Gibbs, is retiring from the show. ‘NCIS’ EP Steve Binder On The Impact Of Gibbs’ Big Reveal And The Return Of Ziva https://t.co/ftremV6pis — The NCIS Times (@NCISTimes) May 13, 2019