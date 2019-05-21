‘NCIS’ Season 17: Is the Series Cancelled or Renewed?

NCIS wraps up its 16th season tonight on CBS. The procedural drama follows investigator Leroy Jethro Gibbs as he leads a group of colorful personalities and solves crimes that are connected to the Navy and Marine Corps. Given that the series has been on TV for nearly two decades, there are some fans wondering whether it’s cancelled or renewed for another season.

According to TV Line, NCIS is renewed for a 17th season. CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl released a statement that confirmed the show’s return, writing: “NCIS has been a global juggernaut for almost two decades. Its viewers are clearly the most loyal of any drama on television. They are passionate about the characters, the plot lines, and the storytelling.”

‘NCIS’ Has Been Renewed for Season 17 on CBS

“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the gifted production team, and the cast, led by the extraordinary Mark Harmon,” Kahl added. “We are delighted that the show will remain a lynchpin of the CBS schedule this coming season.” The series has continued to average 12.2 million total weekly viewers in Live+Same Day numbers, which makes it TV’s most watched drama and second overall in scripted programs behind The Big Bang Theory.

Harmon, who plays Gibbs, has been confirmed to return next season. During a recent interview with Celebrity Insider, Harmon said that he plans to continue as long as the writers come up with engaging and emotionally satisfying stories to tell. “Right now our writers are all very up and excited,” he revealed. “You can see it on their faces. Now, if I ever witness them walking into the writers’ room with their heads down, feeling they’ve done it all, that would be the time to say, ‘I think I’m done here.”

Series Star Mark Harmon Has Said That He Has No Plans to Retire

As far as the rest of the cast is concerned, there is no telling who will be back in action. Fans should have a better idea once the season 16 finale is over, especially when it comes to characters who could potentially be killed off or written out. NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama recently shared a clip of himself, Harmon, Emily Wickersham, and Sean Murray thanking everyone for another successful run, which might mean that their respective characters are set to return.

There’s been some speculation about Murray leaving, given that his character McGee visited a tech firm in Silicon Valley, and was offered a position that would require him to uproot his family in Washington D.C. Murray has shut down rumors that he’s exiting the series, however. “I’m under contract right now, so I have no plans to leave the show…” the actor told Express. “I don’t think McGee’s going anywhere.”

When NCIS comes back with season 17, it’ll continue to air during its usual Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST time slot. A premiere date has not yet been set, but it’s likely that it will premiere at some point during CBS’ fall schedule.