Nicholas ‘Nick’ Godejohn & Gypsy Blanchard Today: Photos in Real Life Now

Hulu’s true crime series, The Act, tells the horrific real-life account of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, her boyfriend at the time Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn, and Gypsy’s mother Dee Dee Blanchard. Dee Dee pretended Gypsy was younger than she was and suffering from numerous illnesses that required treatment as severe as removing her teeth and having a feeding tube inserted. In reality, Gypsy’s worst health issue was a lazy eye — she was otherwise healthy. Both are serving prison sentences. Nick has said that he and Gypsy decided to kill Dee Dee because it was the only scenario they could imagine where Dee Dee wouldn’t manipulate and convince the authorities to put Gypsy back under her control, Vanity Fair reported. Nick has claimed in past interviews that he will always love Gypsy Rose. Here are photos and videos of Gypsy Rose and Nick Godejohn today.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Is Thriving in Prison, Away from the Mistreatment of Her Mother, Her Stepmother Has Said

Here is one of the photos of Gypsy Rose shared on Facebook by her mother:

This was Gypsy’s mugshot in 2015:

A 2018 interview with her stepmother, Kristy Blanchard, revealed that Gypsy Rose is thriving in prison. Just a month before The Act released, her stepmom confirmed that she was still doing “really well.” She said Gypsy was attending classes, learning photography, and had a job.

Here is a video of Gypsy Rose testifying at Dee Dee Blanchard’s murder trial.

Today, Gypsy is 27.

Gypsy Rose has also appeared in a number of videos. She was on Dr. Phil in 2017. Here’s a video:

And another clip from Dr. Phil:

Gypsy Rose will be eligible for parole in five years, in 2024 when she’s 32.

Nick Godejohn Has Said He Still Loves Gypsy Rose Blanchard

To this day, Godejohn still insists that he loves Gypsy, even though he now believes that she might have been using him to be free of her mother. Here are a series of photos of Godejohn, and yes he does look different in all of them.

He and Gypsy met on a Christian dating site in 2012. He said he wanted to help Gypsy escape her mother. They were both Catholic and had agreed on names for their children, Vanity Fair reported. But their relationship was long distance — he was in Wisconsin and she was in Missouri. They didn’t meet in person until March 2015 at a Springfield movie theater, Vanity Fair shared. Nick then killed Dee Dee in June 2015, just about three months later.

Ozarks First reported that Nick said about the murder: “She needed someone to understand her enough to be willing to basically risk their life for her.” Godejohn said that Gypsy might have just been using him, but he felt it was real love at the time.

Godejohn said in 2018: “I wish I would have known it was more manipulation than love cause if I would have known that, I probably would not have been in the situation I’m in. Maybe do regret putting my heart out there, but in another way I don’t regret it any because it has made me a stronger person. As they always say, no pain, no gain.”

He also said that he will always love Gypsy. “You might have betrayed me and turned your back on me, but that’s not going to stop me from loving you, I’m always going to love you whether you want to accept it or not.”

Here is his appearance in court in 2016:

And his appearance in court in November 2018:

In February 2019, Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison. He was 29 at the time of the sentencing. He was denied a motion for a new trial, and a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder. He was also found guilty of armed criminal action and was sentenced to a concurrent 25 years in prison.

His attorney had hoped to get a retrial because he said he was a low-functioning person with autism, Springfield News-Leader reported, but that was denied.