90 Day Fiancé’s Nicole Nafziger Job & Salary: Is She Struggling Financially?

90 Day Fiancé‘s Nicole Nafziger has taken to Instagram to assure her fans that she is not struggling financially, despite the fact that she has been looking for another job to bring in some extra income.

Nafziger, who has appeared on multiple seasons of 90 Day Fiancé and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? has had issues in the past with her financial situation, and has struggled to afford her husband Azan Tefou’s visa. However, Nafzinger assures fans that she and Azan are doing well and that they shouldn’t be concerned about her financial business.

“Y’all really don’t need to worry about my job,” she wrote on her Instagram page. “I do good for me and my daughter. I have a job, but it’s none of your business,” she added. “Yes I’m on the show, but my finances and job are none of your business unless I decide to talk about it.”

Nafziger also noted how the job hunting episode was “filmed a while ago,” telling nay-sayers to relax. “MY DAUGHTER IS GOOD,” the TLC alum concluded, according to In Touch Weekly.

Her financial situation gained renewed interest from fans after she had an awkward interview with a staffing agency during a recent episode of the show. She told the cameras that she was hoping to earn some extra money to help fund a flight to reunite with Azan, but the agency was unimpressed with Nafziger’s work experience and skills, and even less thrilled that she didn’t bring a resume with her to the interview.

“Since I got back from Morocco, it’s hard because there are a lot of times where money is tight,” she said in the episode. “Sometimes it can be really challenging just to make ends meet to support me, May and Azan.”

After watching Nafziger’s interview at the staffing agency, fans took to Instagram to question the reality star about her finances, where she defended herself vehemently and basically told fans to mind their own business.

Nafzinger has worked as Starbucks as a barista in the past, and she promotes several different products on her Instagram page, which presumably makes her some extra income on the side. In addition to her role on the TLC show, Nafzinger makes money by charging $50 for personalized videos on Cameo.