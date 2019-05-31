Ninja Melk: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Popular YouTuber Ryan “Nigahiga” Higa released his own energy drink known as Ninja Melk.

Here’s everything you need to know about the drink.

1. Higa Worked on the Project for Three Years

Higa has been working on the energy drink for the past three years, but he’s actually been dreaming of creating his own energy drink for a decade, according to a recent vlog on his YouTube Channel.

According to the official website for Ninja Melk, Higa co-founded Ninja Melk, LLC with Kathleen Hahn and Kyle Schroeder in 2016.

He said that he wanted to get the taste just right. He and his business partners were set back by complications with the taste and even the color, which Higa wanted to be white. The taste was inspired by Calpico and Yakult drinks that Higa grew up with.

The drink was actually announced and released at the beginning of the month on his social media pages and through his podcast, but he didn’t make an announcement video on YouTube until now.

2. The Drink Boasts Organic Ingredients and Flavors

Ninja Melk is made with organic milk, sugar, cream and flavoring, according to the official website.

It has 80 mg of caffeine per can, comparable to a cup of coffee. It also has 112 calories and 101 mg of calcium per can.

Here is the full list of ingredients, according to the website:

Water, Skimmed Milk (Organic), Sugar (Organic), Cream (Organic), Lactic Acid, Natural Flavoring (Organic), Pectin, TriMagnesium Citrate, Calcium Carbonate, Maltodextrin, Caffeine, Calcium, Stevia, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6

The energy drink is on sale for $24.99 (plus $4.99 shipping and handling) for a dozen cans.

3. It’s Based on His Nearly 10-Year-Old Short Film

Ninja Melk was inspired by Higa’s ninja-themed videos, which are among the most popular on his channel. The name comes from a short film published on August 24, 2009. The video has gone on to earn nearly eight million views.

Higa’s oldest and most famous ninja video, “How to be Ninja,” has over 52 million views.

4. Ninja Melk Even Has It’s Own Cocktail Recipes and Merchandise

The official website lists three different cocktails you can make with the drink.

Bloody Ninja 3/4 oz Malibu Rum

3/4 oz Bacardi Rum

Equal Parts Pineapple Juice and Ninja Melk

Grenadine Float

Pineapple & Cherry Garnish

Fill to 10oz Honey Dew 1 oz Honey Jack

1/2 oz Midori

Fill with Ninja Melk

Honey Dew Garnish

Fill to 10oz Ninja Colada 3/4 oz Hpnotiq

3/4 oz Midori

Equal Parts Pineapple Juice and Ninja Melk

Fill to 10oz

You can even get a hat, T-shirt and hoodie with the drink’s logo on them on the Ninja Melk merch page.

5. Nigahiga Has Been Entertaining People Since 2006

Higa has over 21 million subscribers and over four billion video views since creating his channel on July 21, 2006, according to Social Blade. His channel is the 80th most subscribed to channel on YouTube according to the website.

Higa has held the title of the most subscribed to channel on YouTube numerous times, according to the Ninja Melk website. Variety’s 2015 survey of the top 10 YouTube stars against 10 traditional celebrities ranked him at number four. He won the Forbes’ 30 under 30 award in 2017.

He also wrote a book, How to Write Good, which became a June 2017 NYTimes best seller.