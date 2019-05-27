Nino Munoz, Iggy Azalea Nude Photo Photographer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Iggy Azalea tweeted that photographer Nino Munoz was “likely” behind the nude photo leak that has left her a “ball of negative emotions.”

Hours after topless photos of Azalea circulated online, the singer deactivated her social media accounts. A short while ago, She returned to Twitter, albeit briefly, to post a message to her fans — and then promptly deactivated her account once more.

Munoz is a well-known Chilean-Canadian photographer based in Los Angeles. He has done work for several companies, including Lexus, Victoria’s Secret, True Religion, and London Fog. He’s also landed deals working with major television networks such as HBO, NBC, and Space, to name a few.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Azalea Believes the Photographer Who Shot Her GQ Australia Magazine Photos Is Responsible for the Leak & Tweeted Such Before Deactivating Her Twitter Account

Azalea stressed that the violation of her privacy was very challenging to deal with but also said that the negative comments surrounding the photos have also been very hurtful. She vowed to take legal action against the person responsible — and added that she believes that Munoz was the culprit.

“I fully intended (sic) on finding out where the leak originated from and pressing criminal charges in regard to this. It’s important to me that someone actually be held accountable for their actions & the way it impacts my life. I don’t feel there is [anywhere] I can retreat to or that I have a ‘happy place’ I can wait in until it all blows over. Please think of how you might feel if the shoe was yours to wear. I have seen some really vicious shit written in the last 24 hours and it is too much negativity for me to handle. For not, it’s best to keep my accounts deactivated. Please be kinder to one another,” Azalea wrote as part of a multi-page message.

In a separate tweet, she mentioned the photographer — though she didn’t name him — directly. Right after sending out the tweet, she deactivated her Twitter account. You can see the tweet below.

Munoz was the photographer who took the photos, which were outtakes from her 2016 shoot with GQ Magazine Australia.

2. He Claims the Naked Photos of Azalea Were ‘Stolen’ & Said There’s an Investigation Going on

Munoz has responded to the nude photo leak, uploading a response on Instagram.

“I’m outraged and saddened to find out these images of mine were stolen and published without my permission,” Munoz said. “There is currently an investigation underway. Posting these stolen images is illegal and anyone who has done so will be prosecuted. I empathize with any discomfort that this situation has caused to anyone that is involved,” he concluded.

Fans had been posting negative comments on Munoz’s Instagram account, using his previously uploaded photos to slam him for the leak.

“You’re so disgusting Nino,” wrote one Instagram user.

Now that he’s come forward to claim that the photos were stolen, people seem to be more in support of him.

“I’m so sorry that this happened to you and your team,” an Instagram user commented on Munoz’s statement.

3. His Very First Assignment Was for British Vogue in 1999 & He’s Good Friends With Gisele Bundchen

Munoz is signed with Copious Management. He’s been photographing some of the hottest names in the business for two decades.

In 1999, Munoz got his very first assignment and it’s one he won’t ever forget. He was hired by British Vogue to photograph international supermodel, Gisele Bundchen. The two became friends and often collaborate together. In fact, a quick look at Munoz’s Instagram page and you will see several photos of Bundchen.

The most recent photoshoot the two collaborated on was for rosa chā.

Since his first big break, Munoz has done extensive work with several major outlets, including GQ. He has photographed both men and women in the industry and has worked with some of the most well-known celebrities, including Tom Cruise, Hilary Swank, Leonardo DiCaprio, Julianne Moore, and Beyoncé.

4. He Is Said to Create a Set Filled With ‘Positivity, Optimism & Candor’

Not only is Munoz a good photographer, but he’s also known for creating a very serene, chill set for his clients.

“Nino is also known for crafting an atmosphere of positivity, optimism, and candor on set, making him a favorite of clients and talent alike. Underlying all of his work is his unpretentious, unassuming perspective,” his website bio reads, in part.

Munoz is also quoted saying that he respects the actors and models that he works with.

“So many people put on a front when dealing with high-profile figures that it becomes an obstacle. I approach actors and models like I would anyone else – with respect and kindness.”

5. He Lives in Los Angeles With His Husband, Who Is also a Photographer

Munoz is married to Daniel Jack Lyons, who is also a photographer.

Lyons is known for Hotel Luso, which is a project that focuses on the integration of LGBT people in the country of Mozambique.

“Daniel Jack Lyons is an American photographer who has spent significant amounts of time in Mozambique since 2005. His process is informed by professional experience in human rights work and documentary portraiture. Lyons’ oeuvre is characterized by his ability to focus on individuals rather than their circumstances, giving his subjects agency in revealing themselves. This is meant both to honor a sense of strength and resilience, and reveal a shared current of human emotion that connects the subject and viewer,” reads his bio.

Munoz and Lyons call Los Angeles home.

