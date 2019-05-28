Who is Songwriter Ollie Gabriel on ‘Songland’ with John Legend?

Songland is NBC’s newest talent competition series, guided by executive producer Adam Levine. In Songland, aspiring songwriters get the opportunity to pitch one of their songs to a major recording artist. In the series debut on May 28, the songwriters audition to write for the multi-platinum selling artist John Legend. Soul singer-songwriter Ollie Gabriel has thrown his hat into the ring, and the energetic Louisiana native looks like a strong contender for the win.

Ollie has been honing his musical chops for quite some time now. At just eight years old, he started playing piano and writing his own songs, drawing on musical influences ranging from his parents’ soul records to Led Zeppelin and Metallica. In a conversation with All Access Music, Ollie said, “From artists like Garth Brooks to Tupac and Biggie – it is the diversity that has made me into the artist that I am today.” By the time he was 14, Ollie was making beats and singing hooks for local rappers.

After graduating from high school, Ollie enlisted in the U.S. Army to pay for college. When he returned to civilian life, Ollie moved to Los Angeles to begin his music career in earnest. He quickly signed a record deal, but it wasn’t quite the right fit for him. He told Voyage LA that time was, “actually one of the worst periods of my life.”

After his first record deal didn’t turn out the way he expected, Ollie pulled away from the music industry. He got a job at a digital marketing firm, telling Voyage LA, “Even though I was now stable, there was a void because I had gotten away from my passion. I decided to get back into making music diligently.” So, he got back to doing what he does best.

Ollie dedicated himself to writing and recording new music, and he’s had songs featured in a number of hit shows. If you watch Grey’s Anatomy, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, or Shameless, then this talented musician has already been in your ears. He’s had music in many other shows too, including Teen Mom and Deadliest Catch. Thanks to his licensing fees, Ollie was able to quit his marketing job to dedicate himself to music full time.

Then, in 2016, Ollie released his single “Running Man” in Europe and discovered he had a hit on his hands. The single hit the top ten chart in Germany thanks to Ollie’s soulful vocals, inspirational message, and infectious groove. He told Music of the Future, “‘Running Man’ is about following your dreams, and overcoming obstacles even when you get tired, or the road gets hard.” According to his website, Ollie will be releasing a follow-up EP in August 2019 called The Good Fight.

Ollie’s high energy performances and hooky songs make him a clear contender for greatness on Songland. It will be exciting to see how major music producers Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean, and Shane McAnally respond to his poppy neo-soul, and it will be interesting to see what changes they might suggest. Although it could be hard for Ollie to take criticism on a song he’s put his whole heart into, the prospect of EGOT winner John Legend releasing his song right after the episode airs should be enticement enough for an ambitious and talented songwriter like Ollie. Whatever happens on Songland, Ollie Gabriel is sure to be a great artist to watch.