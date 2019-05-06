Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama on This Important List Says Media Host

Every weekday morning, listeners are treated to the commentary of Charlamagne, Angela Yee and DJ Envy on New York’s Power 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club.

Interviews with notables in pop culture like Puff Daddy, Jay-Z, Hillary Rodham Clinton and Kanye West is what makes the show, THE SHOW!

One of the most notable interviews on The Breakfast Club was when Brian “Birdman Williams appeared on the show and told everyone to ‘put some respek on his name.’

“This also proves how big the Breakfast Club is with pop culture,” Breakfast Club host, DJ Envy told me on Scoop B Radio.

“You have people on American Idol saying: are you finished are you done? You had sports analysts and regular TV anchors [saying] are you finished or are you done? That came from a Breakfast Club Interview. You had white kids, black kids, asian kids. You know? You name it, Spanish; watching that interview. People that might not know about the Breakfast Club watched that interview.”

The show is a major success, but there are a few interviews that are missing from the trio’s accomplishment depth chart. “I would definitely love to do Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey,” said DJ Envy.

Ah, yes, Harpo’s finest!

Winfrey has been featured in TIME Magazine‘s 100 most influential people, ten times and is the chairwoman and CEO of both Harpo Productions and The Oprah Winfrey Network.

If that isn’t impressive enough, Winfrey is co-author of five books and a philanthropist who started The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, a school designed to educate and develop the leadership skills of young women in South Africa.

DJ Envy says having Winfrey on The Breakfast Club Would be an honor.

“To see her struggle and where she came from and how she was able to create that huge, huge conglomerate and have it succeed I would definitely love to do that,” he said.

You know you are official tissue paper when Carlton Banks once did his infamous dance to the original theme song of Oprah’s show while Winfrey made a cameo on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

Creator of the Affordable Healthcare Act, Obama oversaw Al-Qaeda leader, Osama Bin Laden and former Iraq President Saddam Hussein being removed from power. Additionally, the Obama administration provided payment to wronged minority farmers, assisted South Sudan in declaring independence and the former president also passed the fair sentencing act. His journey inspires DJ Envy.

“I would love to see what was in his mind as a child that he [thought he] could be President,” he said.

“Because I know when I was a kid, I never thought I could be President. It was never even an inkling in my mind. A black kid from Queens? President?! Come on! That’s something white men do.”

So what’s holding up progress to get them both up there, Envy?

“Time,” he said.

“I think we will. I think we absolutely will. We had Hillary Clinton up in here. Who ever would have thought Hillary Clinton would be up in here?”

DJ Envy also says that had Michael Jackson been living he’d easily make his wish list. Not only did DJ Envy talk Oprah and President Obama on Scoop B Radio, he also discussed, Carmelo Anthony, the state of the New York Knicks, Odell Beckham Jr and the New York Giants and how DJ Clue inspired him.