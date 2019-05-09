Paradise Hotel 2019 Cast of Contestants

Fox’s newest reality series, Paradise Hotel, follows six single men and six single women on a tropical resort. Each week, one single man or woman is voted out of the hotel, and a new face joins the competition. Who will stay and who will go? Find out on the series premiere tonight, May 9, at 8pm ET/PT.

Interested in meeting the first batch of guests competing for the cash prize? Read on.

Carlos G

Carlos G. is from Havana, Cuba, and works as a trainer.

Hans W.

Hans W. is a model from Salt Lake City.

Brittany C.

Brittany works as a hair stylist and lives in Thousand Oaks, California.

Deiondra S.

Deiondra is a hairline company owner from Dallas, Texas. She is the daughter of NFL legend and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, and also guest stars on BET’s newest series Games People Play.

Bobby R.

Bobby is an entrepreneur from St. Louis.

Mariaelena P.

Mariaelena is from Yonkers, New York, where she is a bartender.

Rosanna C.

Rosanna is a student, hailing from Chicago, Illinois.

Tatum S.

Tatum is a bottle service girl from Phoenix.

Kendall G.

Kendall works as a yoga instructor in Redondo Beach, California.

Tyler B.

Tyler is a stockbroker from Illinois.

David B.

David is a med student from Burbank.

Paradise Hotel

is hosted by Kristin Cavallari. The show originally aired on Fox in 2003; a second season ran on Fox Reality Channel in 2008.

According to a recent Page Six article, Cavallari brought her family to Mexico for six weeks so she could host the dating competition series. Speaking to the outlet, Cavallari dished, “What we’re doing is I’m going to go down by myself for a few days… The family will come down. My daughter will stay with me. My boys will go home and finish school and then they’ll come back for the final two weeks. So it’s going to be a new experience for all of us, but obviously, my kids are really excited to be in Mexico for weeks at a time. So you know we’re making a trip out of it and we’re just making the most of it.”

Cavallari is married to former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler. The two tied the knot in 2013, and have three children together: Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor.