Who Gets Eliminated on ‘Paradise Hotel’ Tonight? 5/30

Paradise Hotel returns tonight on FOX. The reality series will run a two-hour episode after cancelling its Monday and Wednesday time slots. That said, there are still many fans who are curious about the show’s cast, and which of them will be sent home. Who gets eliminated tonight? We will provide spoilers and live updates on tonight’s episode once it goes live at 8/7c.

Paradise Hotel is a dating series where singles live together in a hotel resort. Every week, the contestants choose a potential dating partner and must share a hotel room. Even though the single not picked must leave the hotel, the other contestants then choose a new person to enter. In addition to these ground rules, viewers at home can live tweet with the show and influence who checks in and out of the hotel. The last couple standing wins a cash prize.

‘Paradise Hotel’ Recently Added 2 New Cast Members to the Mix

The most recent additions to the cast are Shailee and Nicole. Shailee is the ex-girlfriend of fellow cast member Tyler, and she claimed Tyler spent the night at her house the day before he went on Paradise Hotel. According to Cheat Sheet, Shailee also said that she is in love with Tyler and has arrived in an attempt to win back his affection. After the ex-couple get a chance to talk in private, Tyler admits he still has feelings for Shailee and he can’t envision himself dating Rosanna outside of the series.

Nicole also has her eyes set on Tyler. She is a flight attendant from Dallas, Texas, and she warned the audience that she would “shake things up” if brought into the hotel. Nicole also made it clear that she wanted Rosanna eliminated. Her and Shailee’s arrival last week led to some immediate drama. Rosanna started to show her jealous side, especially after Tyler began talking to another cast member, Kaitlin.

Newcomer Nicole Has Bumped Heads With Tyler’s Partner Rosanna

Only a few minutes later, Rosanna became frustrated, with both Tyler and Kaitlin, because he did not get up and follow her when she motioned for him to do so. They ended up arguing all night about it before making up the next day. Rosanna then got into a fight with Nicole after the latter told her to stop talking during an emotional moment. The cast asked Nicole to apologize, but she refused, and got in Rosanna’s face, telling her she was not the “head girl in charge.”

Despite Rosanna and Nicole’s emotional fireworks, the episode ended on a cliffhanger between two other contestants: Jair and Carlos. One of them will be sent home tonight, making room for other contestants to come in and stir up drama.