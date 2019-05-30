Paradise Hotel Finale 2019 Schedule & Predictions

Although this season of Paradise Hotel only premiered a few weeks ago on Fox, it is already coming to a close. Since the season was suddenly shortened by several episodes, the show is now only one episode away from its finale.

The penultimate episode of the season airs Thursday, May 30, at 8/7c; the finale will air the following Thursday, June 6, at 8/7c. Both episodes will run two hours long.

It was previously reported by Heavy.com that, after only four episodes, Fox made the decision to cancel the rebooted reality show. The show, which was originally scheduled to air weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, was condensed to just two Thursday night episodes.

The synopsis for episode 6, airing tonight, reads “As relationships heat up one unlucky single gets left in the cold and has to leave the hotel to make room for a new guest.” A rerun episode of Modern Family airs before it from 7:30-8pm ET.

The episode 7 description for the June 6 finale simply states “The last couple standing walks away with the grand prize and maybe even love.” For fans of the show, they only have to wait one more week to know if their favorite couple will win the money and each other’s hearts.

Roseanne and Tyler looked like the couple to beat on Paradise Hotel this season, with fans predicting that they had the potential to come out on top; however, their relationship hit a rough patch when Tyler’s ex Shaylie showed up to stir some drama and pose a threat to Roseanne.

One way or another, two of these ladies will be heading home… Who do you think is checking out of #ParadiseHotel? pic.twitter.com/4gxKDsiLTR — Paradise Hotel (@ParadiseHotel) May 28, 2019

On Twitter, viewers seem to think it’s the end of the road for Roseanne. When asked by the Paradise Hotel Twitter account who they think will be leaving after tonight’s double elimination, the vast majority of commenters wrote that they thought Roseanne would be sent home.

Tune in to the final episodes of Paradise Hotel, Thursdays May 30 and June 6 on Fox at 8/7c.