Paul & Karine, 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins, stars of TLC’s hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, are still together and stronger than ever. The couple recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy, at 3:20 p.m. on Friday, March 22 of this year.

Despite a few bumps along the road (and a significant language barrier), the two welcomed their little bundle of joy, named Pierre Martins Staehle, to the world two months ago. Pierre was born in Manaus, Brazil, weighing 6.9 pounds and measuring at 19.7 inches. This was Martins’ third pregnancy; the couple suffered two heartbreaking miscarriages in the past.

“I’m very happy, very excited,” Staehle, a Kentucky native, told Entertainment Weekly. “I’m also very nervous and want to do everything the best that I can and do everything right. Everyone keeps asking how it feels to be a dad. Anyone can make a baby, but going through the day-to-day process of being a father is going to be a new experience. I’m very happy, very honored and very privileged and I want to make sure I do my absolute best for Pierre.”

Fans weren’t sure what to expect after the couple announced Martins was pregnant, since there had been some tension between the two toward the end of the last season of 90 Day Fiancé. On the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days “couples tell all” special last year, the two revealed that Martins was pregnant, and that Staehle wanted the child to get a paternity DNA test once he was born. She was obviously less than thrilled about his declaration, and fans weren’t sure if the two were going to be able to push past their issues and stay together.

Although the couple ran into some issues throughout their time together, they appear to be happy and healthy these days, according to their social media pages. Staehle updated fans on his Instagram stories that he and Martins were planning on heading back to the United States very soon.

For those who need a refresher, Staehle and Martins appeared on seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiancé. The couple met online, and Staehle traveled to Brazil to meet his soon-to-be bride, and although the couple had to communicate via a translating app, they quickly fell in love and were married shortly after. However, because Staehle couldn’t afford Martins’ visa — and because his mother wouldn’t agree to be her co-sponsor — he had to move to Brazil to be with her.

It looks like the couple is moving back to the states however. In his Instagram stories, Staehle announced that his wife reportedly received a CR-1 spousal visa on February 21, and now that Martins has given birth, the baby is officially a U.S. citizen, so they are working on moving back to America.