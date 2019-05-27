Paul & Karine Staehle’s Baby on 90 Day Fiancé

Paul and Karine Staehle, stars of the hit TLC reality series 90 Day Fiancé, welcomed their first child to the world earlier this year. Pierre Martins Staehle was born at 3:20 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019, weighing 6.9 pounds and measuring at 19.7 inches. After suffering two miscarriages in the past, the couple were ecstatic and relieved to meet their son.

“I’m very happy, very excited,” Staehle, a Kentucky native, told Entertainment Weekly. “I’m also very nervous and want to do everything the best that I can and do everything right. Everyone keeps asking how it feels to be a dad. Anyone can make a baby, but going through the day-to-day process of being a father is going to be a new experience. I’m very happy, very honored and very privileged and I want to make sure I do my absolute best for Pierre.”

Fans weren’t sure what to expect after the couple announced Martins was pregnant, since there had been some tension between the two toward the end of the last season of 90 Day Fiancé. On the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days “couples tell all” special last year, the two revealed that Martins was pregnant, and that Staehle wanted the child to get a paternity DNA test once he was born. She was obviously less than thrilled about his declaration, and fans weren’t sure if the two were going to be able to push past their issues and stay together.

They also received a significant amount of backlash after Staehle posted a link to a fundraiser, encouraging fans to send baby gifts for their son. Earlier this year, Staehle let fans know that the couple was accepting digital gifts as part of an “online baby shower.” Although he explained the campaign was created as a way for fans to send presents if they want to, the couple faced swift backlash.

One comment read, “You really need to get a job and stop begging. How many times have you sent up PayPal and GoFundMe? Have you no shame?” while others questioned how they could be asking for handouts when there were other people who were actually in need of serious help.

Staehle tried to do damage control by responding to the negative remarks. “After a large number of people asked us to create this campaign, we decided at the last minute to allow those who would like to send a digital gift to be able to.”

However, he encouraged fans to donate to needier causes, if they were looking to help save a life. “If you found this campaign while looking for someone to donate to please look for someone in serious legitimate life or death and donate to them,” he wrote. “If we get zero from this campaign we will survive and be fine.”

Entertainment Weekly reports that Martins suffered some minor issues when she went into labor with Pierre. The publication states that Martins “had a hard time” delivering her son, but that the baby was happy and healthy.

“I am fine, and happy, even with the hard time I have had,” she told Entertainment Weekly after giving birth. “And I am recovering well, but I am still very weak. It was super hard, but now everything is fine because the baby is calm and he is breastfeeding well.”

The couple was nervous about their pregnancy after suffering two miscarriages in less than a year prior to having a successful, full-term pregnancy with Pierre. In a June, 2018 episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Martins took several pregnancy tests, which all came back positive. They were nervous about getting their hopes up, considering their previous miscarriages, and the fact that the doctor had told them not to try again until six months after the last miscarriage. Even after having an ultrasound, the couple feared this pregnancy would meet the same fate as the other two.

“The miscarriages were something neither of us will ever forget,” Paul told Cosmopolitan. “It brought us even closer together as we put aside arguments and disagreements to comfort one another. It is a tragic life moment no one should have to endure.”

However, everything luckily worked out for the couple, and they now have a beautiful baby boy to raise together. You can catch Staehle and Martins’ journey on TLC tonight at 8/7c, when the network premieres a special episode on their relationship titled “Paul and Karine: Our Journey So Far.”

