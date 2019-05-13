QuikFlip on Shark Tank: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

QuikFlip is a backpack/hoodie design created by Rener Gracie. He will appear on Shark Tank to pitch his design, in the hopes that an investor will help him expand his brand and allow for greater manufacturing.

QuikFlip, also referred to as the “Hero Hoodie”, is a backpack that can be turned into a hoodie and vice versa. Learn more about Gracie, his background, and how much he wants from a potential investor.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. QuikFlip Is a Hoodie That Can Be Turned Into a Backpack

QuikFlip is a flexible clothing design that can be transformed into a backpack. There are several different colors and design options, including pullovers and designs for children. According to the official QuikFlip website, the average hoodie costs $49.95.

The description for the QuikFlip hoodie reads as follows:

[It] is a super sleek, body-conforming backpack with two built-in storage compartments, one for larger items, and one for smaller items like your cell phone, wallet or keys. The backpack straps are fully adjustable using our patent pending Slide&Bite® cord locks and can be tightened for comfort and security during high-intensity activity.

QuikFlip has unisex sizing, and the website suggests sizing up for a more relaxed fit. It also pokes fun at the fact that once you purchase a QuikFlip hoodie, you’ll never want to go back. The site tells customers who see people wearing regular hoodies to “aproach them slowly, and ask them if they’d like to see a better way. When they say yes, conduct a full Quikflip conversion demo. Once the initial shock wears off, answer any questions they might have and welcome them to the family.”

2. Gracie Created the QuikFlip As a Way to Carry His Unworn Hoodie

Gracie said that the basis of the QuikFlip design came from personal frustration. He was tired of holding a hoodie whenever he wasn’t wearing it, and wanted to create an alternative that was both comfortable and useful. “After becoming increasingly frustrated with the lack of ways to carry unworn hoodie, I finally decided to apply my multi-generational problem-solving DNA to my hoodie dilemma, and it worked!,” he wrote.

“Within 30 minutes, I had my first functional prototype, and less than 12 months later, the world was introduced to the Hero Hoodie. Since then, we’ve built an incredible team… and developed incredible relationships with customers all over the world,” he added. Gracie started out by selling QuikFlip hoodies at apparel trade shows in his area. It’s currently available online.

3. He’s Best Known As a Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner & Co-Founder of Gracie University

Gracie is one of the rare Shark Tank participants who is already famous. He’s a jiu-jitsu practitioner and instructor who’s best known for his role in popularizing jiu-jitsu using online learning programs. He started teaching jiu-jitsu when he was 13 years old, and six years later, he assumed head instructor duty at the Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Academy with his brother, Ryron.

In 2008, Gracie and his brother launched Gracie University, an online jiu-jitsu platform. While it has been criticized in some circles as not being as authentic a form of teaching, the Gracie University has attracted many students. Gracie also has a following on YouTube, where him and his brother release videos under “The Gracie Way” and “The Gracie Breakdown” banner.

These videos are commentaries on mixed martial arts bouts and real-life self-defense situations in which the brothers explain the techniques and strategies employed. Gracie also does breakdowns for UFC’s weekly show UFC Ultimate Insider. He’s married to actress and former WWE wrestler Eva Torres.

4. He Believes That QuikFlip Is an’Innovative’ Piece of Clothing

Will the Sharks flip over this business? Find out SUNDAY during our season finale! #SharkTank pic.twitter.com/2zVenwOkUx — Shark Tank (@ABCSharkTank) May 10, 2019

Gracie believes that the QuikFlip design is not only useful, but innovative when placed alongside his competitors. “I don’t drink coffee, I don’t do drugs and I don’t have a routine before shows,” he said. “When you have a product as innovative as ours that solves a problem people have been dealing with since the beginning of civilization, you can’t help but be excited to share it.

“On top of that, when you see the reactions on the faces of apparel industry veterans when I demonstrate the Quikflip conversion process, it’s priceless,” he added. During his Shark Tank pitch, he referred to the company as a four-legged monster.

“Leg one, direct to consumer, which we love. Step two, the promotional products industry,” he told the panel. “Step three is going to be the licensing of the technology to apparel companies, and step four, potentially retail.”

5. He Is Asking for $50K In Exchange for 5 Percent of His Company

According to USA Today, Gracie will be asking the Shark Tank panel for $500,000 in exchange for five percent of his company. Gracie told ASI that getting the call to appear on Shark Tank was a career highlight. “Getting the call to appear on Shark Tank was one of the best days of my life,” he gushed. “Everyone who owns a Quikflip garment, loves it, but so many people still don’t know we exist.”

“By having the chance to pitch Quikflip Apparel to the Sharks on primetime television, it will really streamline the consumer education process and let the world know that we’ve arrived!”, he added.