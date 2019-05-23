Red Nose Day 2019 Celebrities & Performers

The annual Red Nose Day special fundraiser airs tonight on NBC at 8/7c. The event, which raises money toward ending child poverty, is always jam-packed with stars and performances to help encourage viewership and donors. With celebrity support, Red Nose Day, which originated in the UK, has raised over $150 million in its four years in the US.

This year, a number of Hollywood A-listers in the TV, film, music, and comedy worlds have come together for Red Nose Day 2019, which will be hosted by Terry Crews. Mentors of this past season of The Voice, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend (who just won season 16) are scheduled to perform, as well as Sting, Josh Groban, and This Is Us‘s Chrissy Metz.

According to Billboard, Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon, Colin Jost, and Michael Che will be performing a sketch in honor of the event, and Hall & Oats will debut a new video for their classic hit song “You Make My Dreams.”

Other celebrities expected to be in attendance for the fundraiser are actress and Dancing With the Stars judge and former professional dancer Julianne Hough, cookbook author, television host, and queen of social media Chrissy Teigen, former NFL star for the New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski, Metz’s This Is Us co-star Milo Ventimiglia, and television host Lilly Singh. Billboard reports that Reba McEntire, Julia Roberts, and Saoirse Ronan will also be present.

A short comedic “sequel” to the film Four Weddings and a Funeral was produced especially for Red Nose Day, aptly entitled “One Red Nose Day and a Wedding.” The short will premiere during the event, and almost all of the original movie’s cast, including Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Rowan Atkinson, reunited to make it possible.

Immediately following the two-hour special, Jane Lynch will host a special edition of her game show Hollywood Game Night; participating celebrities include Kelly Clarkson, The Good Place‘s Kristen Bell, SNL‘s Kenan Thompson, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Garner, Westworld‘s Thandie Newton, Leslie Mann and Sean Hayes. The episode airs at 10/9c on NBC.

While you wait for the Red Nose Day event to air, RedNoseDay.org has a number of videos already uploaded on their site to enjoy. The videos feature celebrities such as Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Jack Black, Ed Sheeran, Victoria Beckham, Paul Rudd, Lily James, and Amanda Seyfried, who participated in a range of comedic and educational videos to spread awareness about the organization and honor Red Nose Day’s commitment to provide “comic relief” while working towards raising the funds to offer true relief to children living in poverty. You can find those videos on their website here.

If you are interested in donating to the cause, further instructions on how to donate via PayPal, credit card, or Amazon pay can be found here.

Tune in to the Red Nose Day 2019 special; the two-hour fundraiser event airs tonight at 8/7c on NBC.