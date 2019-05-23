Red Nose Day 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Red Nose Day is finally here, and fans can’t wait to find out how much money will be raised in an effort to end child poverty.

Those unfamiliar with the special holiday may be curious about what exactly it is. Well, look no further. Here’s what you need to know about Red Nose Day.

1. Red Nose Day Is a Campaign to End Child Poverty

Red Nose Day is a campaign to end child poverty one nose at a time. The Red Nose Day website reads, “Through the power of entertainment, Red Nose Day raises money and awareness to keep children who need our help the most stay safe, healthy and educated in America and around the world.”

This year, Red Nose Day falls on May 23, 2019. It is the fifth annual Red Nose Day in the US.

One commonly asked question is whether you can allocate your donation to the US or International Projects or a specific project only, and the answer to that is no; all of the money distributed goes to the Red Nose Day Fund, which means it will then be used across the world to help the lives of children in need.

2. There’s a Different Red Nose Day in the United Kingdom

Red Nose Day is celebrated on a separate day in the UK; this year, it was honored on May 15. The event is hosted by the organization Comic Relief, a British charity founded in 1985 by Richard Curtis and Lenny Henry. Initially, Comic Relief operated in order to help alleviate famine in Ethiopia.

In February 1988, Lenny Henry went to Ethiopia to celebrate the first Red Nose Day telethon, which was joined by over 150 celebrities and comedians. The event was able to raise 15 million British pounds and attracted over 30 million television viewers to the program. David Bishai, a professor who specializes in economics and public health at Johns Hopkins University, tells NPR of Red Nose Day, “The red nose doesn’t drag you into the dark side of the poor, showing you children with swollen bellies. That’s not fun… The [campaigners] say: We understand there’s terrible suffering in the world, and we’re doing something about it.”

This year, Red Nose Day has sparked some controversy. In the words of NPR, the controversy surfaced when “… photos of BBC journalist Stacey Dooley, holding a Ugandan boy, perpetuated the white-savior complex” appeared. The photo was taken on a trip to Uganda to film a documentary for the British charity Comic Relief.

As tends to be the case these days, the controversy started on social media, when fans commented on Dooley’s pics, saying that she was being a “white savior” for posting pics of herself on the trip. Read more about the controversy here.

3. The Campaign Has Raised over $150 Million to Date

To date, the Red Nose Day campaign has raised nearly $150 million, including $47 million in the past year.

This year, Walgreens has sold plain red noses, along with some noses with a cute face on them, called, “everyday heroes”, for $2 each. $1.30 of that goes to the fund. Since 2015, according to the Chicago Tribune, Walgreens has sold over 40 million red noses.

The outlet reports that half the money made from Red Nose Day goes to helping programs in the 50 states and Puerto Rico, while the other 50% helps fund programs in communities of Latin America, Africa, and Asia. “The funds raised help buy vaccines and other medical services, meals, and educational assistance, among other things.”

4. A Number of Celebrities Are Involved

Richard Curtis, the director of “Love Actually”, co-founded Red Nose Day alongside Comic Relief.

Red Nose Day hopes to raise money to help end child poverty through the power of entertainment. Tonight, if you tune into NBC at 8pm, you’ll be welcomed with the faces of a number of celebrities who are also involved in the special day to help children in need.

A number of celebrities officially support Red Nose Day, including Adrian Grenier, Justin Bieber, Kate Moss, Keira Knightley, Kevin Connolly, Kim Cattrall, Bear Grylls, and many more. Tonight’s NBC program will be a Red Nose Day edition of “Hollywood Game Night,” and it will all kick off at 8pm ET. Expect to see celebs like Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Jack Black, Ed Sheeran, Kelly Clarkson, and others.

5. Share and Donate to Red Nose Day

A spokesperson for Red Nose Day strategy recently said, “Comic Relief USA is an independent organization [from the U.K. one]. … We continue to strive to deliver our campaign in the best possible way to raise both awareness of the issues and money to help fund critical programs that change vulnerable children’s lives.”

To make a direct, tax-deductible donation to the campaign through their website, click here.

You can make a difference by posting photos to social media with the hashtag #RedNoseDay and follow @RedNoseDayUSA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.