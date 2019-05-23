‘Red Nose Day’ 2019: What Time & Channel Is the NBC Live Special On?

It’s May, which means the annual Red Nose Day celebration is here. The event will kick off on NBC tonight at 8pm ET/PT.

A three-hour time block will be dedicated to celebrating Red Nose Day this evening.

Tonight’s Red Nose Day special will showcase a night of music, comedy, and Hollywood’s biggest names. The event will feature performances from “The Voice” coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton, along with a rendition of the classic Daryl Hall and John Oates song, “You Make My Dreams” featuring Julianna Hough, Rob Gronkowski, and Chrissy Metz.

The special, according to NBC, will also premiere the highly anticipated short film “One Red Nose Day and a Wedding” along with an appeals film with Milo Ventimiglia to raise awareness for the charity.

A mini-sequel to the 1994 romantic comedy “Four Weddings and a Funeral” will also air with the hopes of raising funds to help children in need. Richard Curtis wrote the film’s screenplay and the co-founder of Red Nose Day. He wrote the script for the sketch that will air tonight.

Since its launch in the US in 2015, Red Nose Day has helped raise nearly $150 million. Funds raised are evenly split between helping domestic and international programs that support children in need.

Specifically, Red Nose Day has helped provide educational services to over 960,000 children, more than 13 million essential medical services for children, care for over 75,000 homeless and street children, and over 36 million meals to feed hungry American children.

In a recent statement, Janet Scardino, the CEO of Comic Relief USA, the charity behind the campaign, shared, “Red Nose Day is all about making it fun to make a difference. That brilliantly simple idea has really taken off. This past year, we raised over $47 million thanks to the outsized generosity of Americans across the country and our amazing partners – all coming together to help children in the greatest need.”

She continued, “When we brought Red Nose Day to America, my hope was that we could inspire people to realize we can all truly make a difference for kids living really tough lives – and have fun doing so,” said Richard Curtis, co-founder of Red Nose Day. “As Red Nose Day USA enters its fifth year, it’s clear that it’s found a special place in millions of Americans’ hearts already, and they have really made it their own. I’m thrilled to see what’s yet to come.”

Be sure to tune into Red Nose Day tonight on NBC at 8pm ET/PT.