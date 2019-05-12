Kodak Black Arrested at Rolling Loud in Miami on State & Federal Gun Charges

Kodak Black just got arrested at Rolling Loud before he was able to perform 😞 pic.twitter.com/EZSZ1g8hxs — adam22 (@adam22) May 12, 2019

Kodak Black has been arrested at hip-hop festival Rolling Loud in Miami, multiple sources are reporting.

Adam 22 posted a video to Twitter of the arrest.

“Kodak Black just got arrested at Rolling Loud before he was able to perform 😞”

A Miami reporter tweeted he was picked up on state and federal firearm charges.

Sources confirm rapper Kodak Black has just been arrested at Rolling Loud Festival on state and federal firearms charges. ATF, Miami-Dade Police Northside Gang Unit, and US Marshals all involved in arrest. @wsvn — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) May 12, 2019

“Sources confirm rapper Kodak Black has just been arrested at Rolling Loud Festival on state and federal firearms charges. ATF, Miami-Dade Police Northside Gang Unit, and US Marshals all involved in arrest. @wsvn”

Friday night, a report of an active shooter, which turned out to be a false alarm, sent hundreds running out of the Hard Rock Stadium, some injured.

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne says he won’t perform tonight.

To all my fans who came to see me at Rolling Loud, I’m sorry but I won’t be performing. The Festival Police (Not Rolling Loud) made it mandatory that I had to be policed and checked to get on the stadium grounds. I do not and will not ever settle for being policed to do my job — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 12, 2019

“To all my fans who came to see me at Rolling Loud, I’m sorry but I won’t be performing. The Festival Police (Not Rolling Loud) made it mandatory that I had to be policed and checked to get on the stadium grounds. I do not and will not ever settle for being policed to do my job”

Kodak was supposed to perform at 8:45 p.m.. Wheezy at 10:55.