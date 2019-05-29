Riot Fest 2019 Lineup Announced: Blink-182, Bikini Kill, & The Raconteurs to Headline

Chicago’s Riot Fest released its 2019 lineup on Wednesday, and it does not disappoint. Blink-182, Bikini Kill, The Raconteurs, Slayer, and Rise Against will headline the Douglas Park festival. Riot Fest will take place from September 13 through 15, and this will be the festival’s fifteenth year.

Thrash metal legends Slayer will be performing in Chicago for the last time at the fest, and The AV Club reports this will also be the final B-52s show in the windy city. Super fans of either beloved band might be wise to buy their tickets soon.

Check out the full lineup below:

The Riot Fest 15th Anniversary lineup is here. September 13-15 at Douglas Park, Chicago. Tickets ON SALE NOW. https://t.co/JnL4F0OgmV pic.twitter.com/oyqeTpZsQd — Riot Fest (@RiotFest) May 29, 2019

Riot Fest is among the best music festivals in the United States. Their diverse lineup and dedication to booking great bands across genres make Riot Fest a true standout in the festival scene for fans of punk, rock, and the alt titans of yesteryear.

In addition to final performances from iconic bands, Riot Fest has a tradition of booking bands to play their classic albums track by track. Riot Fest 2019 will also feature a handful of bands performing well-loved albums in full. Here’s a list of all the full album performances Riot Fest has in store:

Against Me!—Reinventing Axl Rose + Transgender Dysphoria Blues

Avail—Over The James

Bloc Party—Silent Alarm

Dashboard Confessional—The Places You Have Come To Fear The Most

The Flaming Lips—Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robot

Glassjaw—Worship and Tribute

The Selecter—Too Much Pressure

Senses Fail—From the Depths of Dreams + Let It Enfold You

Taking Back Sunday—Tell All Your Friends + Louder Now

Ween—The Mollusk

One level down from the headliners, you’ll notice a number of incredible acts are scheduled to play. Poet and rock goddess Patti Smith will perform with her band, and hip hop weirdos Die Antwoord will also perform at Riot Fest.

The headliners aren’t the only draw at Riot Fest. Some of the bands in the smaller type you’ll want to watch include grungey garage rockers Cherry Glazerrr, Philadelphia punks Thin Lips, and reunited emo band American Football.

When Are Riot Fest Tickets on Sale?

Riot Fest Tickets are on sale now via Eventbrite. You can buy a three-day pass for the festival for as little as $128, and there are also VIP, Deluxe and Ultimate pass options for those who want to spend a little more to have the ultimate festival experience.

Folks who travel to Chicago for Riot Fest won’t have to camp out in dusty tents like attendees at other festivals. In fact, camping is strictly prohibited. That’s why Riot Fest has partnered with Curadora to offer accommodations to concert goers who need a place to stay in the city.

Riot Fest is an all-ages festival, and children under five are allowed in for free. The festival opens at 11 a.m. each day and concludes at 10 p.m. all three nights.

Riot Fest fans are loving this year’s lineup. Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

The riot fest line up is out of control good pic.twitter.com/MquXdIo0Ez — 𝔇𝔦𝔰𝔠𝔬𝔯𝔡 (@DiscordAddams) May 29, 2019

Im gonna rock out at riot fest with my English teacher pic.twitter.com/T42sOvPciI — d (@emptycIub) May 29, 2019

i can't NOT go to riot fest this year right??? pic.twitter.com/BOmUF5tmD6 — bettina makalintal (@bettinamak) May 29, 2019

Musicians are sharing their excitement for the September fest on social media too.

We are so excited to announce we’re playing @RiotFest! Tickets on sale now https://t.co/PXCahaJyoF pic.twitter.com/CPCOHuH8ad — Bikini Kill (@theebikinikill) May 29, 2019

Hey Chicago we love you & we love @RiotFest so we will see you in September pic.twitter.com/iLR4xm6FGY — Neck Deep (@NeckDeepUK) May 29, 2019

With the Riot Fest 2019 lineup officially announced, it’s looking like this September will be one to remember.