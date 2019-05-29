Riot Fest 2019 Lineup Announced: Blink-182, Bikini Kill, & The Raconteurs to Headline

Chicago’s Riot Fest released its 2019 lineup on Wednesday, and it does not disappoint. Blink-182, Bikini Kill, The Raconteurs, Slayer, and Rise Against will headline the Douglas Park festival. Riot Fest will take place from September 13 through 15, and this will be the festival’s fifteenth year.
Thrash metal legends Slayer will be performing in Chicago for the last time at the fest, and The AV Club reports this will also be the final B-52s show in the windy city. Super fans of either beloved band might be wise to buy their tickets soon.
Check out the full lineup below:
Riot Fest is among the best music festivals in the United States. Their diverse lineup and dedication to booking great bands across genres make Riot Fest a true standout in the festival scene for fans of punk, rock, and the alt titans of yesteryear.
In addition to final performances from iconic bands, Riot Fest has a tradition of booking bands to play their classic albums track by track. Riot Fest 2019 will also feature a handful of bands performing well-loved albums in full. Here’s a list of all the full album performances Riot Fest has in store:
Against Me!—Reinventing Axl Rose + Transgender Dysphoria Blues
Avail—Over The James
Bloc Party—Silent Alarm
Dashboard Confessional—The Places You Have Come To Fear The Most
The Flaming Lips—Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robot
Glassjaw—Worship and Tribute
The Selecter—Too Much Pressure
Senses Fail—From the Depths of Dreams + Let It Enfold You
Taking Back Sunday—Tell All Your Friends + Louder Now
Ween—The Mollusk
One level down from the headliners, you’ll notice a number of incredible acts are scheduled to play. Poet and rock goddess Patti Smith will perform with her band, and hip hop weirdos Die Antwoord will also perform at Riot Fest.
The headliners aren’t the only draw at Riot Fest. Some of the bands in the smaller type you’ll want to watch include grungey garage rockers Cherry Glazerrr, Philadelphia punks Thin Lips, and reunited emo band American Football.
When Are Riot Fest Tickets on Sale?
Riot Fest Tickets are on sale now via Eventbrite. You can buy a three-day pass for the festival for as little as $128, and there are also VIP, Deluxe and Ultimate pass options for those who want to spend a little more to have the ultimate festival experience.
Folks who travel to Chicago for Riot Fest won’t have to camp out in dusty tents like attendees at other festivals. In fact, camping is strictly prohibited. That’s why Riot Fest has partnered with Curadora to offer accommodations to concert goers who need a place to stay in the city.
Riot Fest is an all-ages festival, and children under five are allowed in for free. The festival opens at 11 a.m. each day and concludes at 10 p.m. all three nights.
Riot Fest fans are loving this year’s lineup. Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:
Musicians are sharing their excitement for the September fest on social media too.
With the Riot Fest 2019 lineup officially announced, it’s looking like this September will be one to remember.