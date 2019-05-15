When Does Season 3 of ‘Riverdale’ Air on Netflix & Hulu?

The CW’s hit show Riverdale is airing its Season 3 finale tonight. Fans in the U.S. who haven’t seen the season yet will be able to watch it soon on Netflix, while many fans outside the U.S. have had access to the show on Netflix for quite some time. Riverdale airs on The CW every Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern. Read on to learn more.

Details about Riverdale on Netflix in the U.S.

Viewers in the United States will be able to see Season 3 of Riverdale on Netflix about a week after tonight’s finale airs. Season 3 of Riverdale will be released on Netflix in the U.S. on May 23, 2019. Netflix follows the same pattern it’s used with other shows on The CW, releasing a new season on Netflix in the U.S. about a week after the finale airs on The CW. This is earlier than other broadcasters release their shows on Netflix because Netflix and The CW have an agreement in place.

In 2016, Netflix and The CW reached an agreement that in the United States, Netflix could stream full seasons for all of The CW’s shows starting eight days after each show’s finale. For example, The 100 Season 4 aired its finale on The CW on May 24, 2017, and Season 4 was released on Netflix on June 1, 2017. Similarly, The Flash Season 3 released on Netflix on May 31, and the final episode for the season premiered on The CW on May 23.

This past year, Riverdale Season 2 premiered on Netflix in the U.S. on May 24, about a week after the season ended on The CW. They’re following the same pattern this year.

Details about Riverdale on Hulu

If you’re wanting to watch Riverdale on Hulu, you can only do so if you have Hulu Live. Regular Hulu users don’t have access to Riverdale or even earlier seasons. But if you have Hulu with Live TV, then you can watch Riverdale.

If you have Hulu with Live TV, you can watch Riverdale live or on-demand.

"Hulu with Live TV" comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage.

Details about Riverdale on Netflix outside the U.S.

Outside of the United States, Riverdale is released on Netflix much sooner than that. In the UK, each new episode is released every Thursday, after it airs in the United States, at 8 a.m.

In Canada, new episodes typically premiere around 2 a.m.-3 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to fans in the region.

In Australia, new episodes are online on Thursday nights, but the time varies depending on your region. Here’s a video explaining when the episode premieres depending on where you live:

So if you’re in the U.S. and want to watch on Netflix, you won’t have to wait much longer.