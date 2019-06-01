Roky Erickson Has Died: See Tributes to the Music Legend

Roky Erickson, a beloved psychedelic music legend, passed away at the age of 71 on May 31, 2019 in Austin, Texas. His death caught fans by surprise, as he was still performing and there had been no indication that he was recently sick. A cause of death for Erickson has not been shared. Now fans are sharing tributes and memories of Erickson and honoring his contributions to the musical world.

His brother Mikel posted about Roky’s death on Facebook. “My brother Roky passed away peaceably today. Please allow us time. Music and laughter forever,” he wrote.

Erickson invented psychedelic rock in the 1960s, Austin 360 shared. His brother, Sumner Erickson, told Austin 360: “The world lost a huge light and an incredible soul. It wasn’t the easiest life, but he’s free of all that now.”

Erickson had many struggles during his life, Texas Monthly shared in a 2001 article you can read here. He co-founded 13th Floor Elevators, known as the best rock and roll band in Texas in the 1960s. But when he began displaying symptoms of schizophrenia in his early 20s (the typical age of onset), his band broke apart. Bill Bentley of Warner Bros. Records said: “Roky’s story is a descent into Dante’s inferno. I’ve never seen such brilliance accompanied by such a fall, where every wrong thing that could happen happened.”

But his story was also one of perseverance and strength. Erickson recorded six tracks from his 1999 album while he was involuntarily committed to the Austin State Hospital in the 1970s. In 1974 he formed a new band called Bleib alien (later renamed Roky Erickson and the Aliens.) In 1995 he returned to music again. His brother Sumner was granted legal custody of Roky in 2001, which helped him receive far more effective medical treatment. He began performing on stage again and released a new album in 2010. He toured New Zealand and Australia in 2012, and was reunited with 13th Floor Elevators in 2015 at Levitation.

And now he’s gone.

Alejandro Escovedo wrote on Facebook:

When Roky showed up for rehearsal, he had a guitar in one hand and a screwdriver in the other. We went through the songs he had chosen several times and every time we ran through the songs he would change keys. As he was leaving he turned to us with his psychedelic smile and said, ‘if y’all get scared give me a call.’ It was an honor to play with him, he took us to another level of improvisation. As Stephen Bruton used to say, Tolstoy had shorter endings than the songs we played with Roky that night. Roky was a true Texas enigma. Blessings to Roky and his family. Peace.”

Roky Erickson’s documentary trailer is below:

Here are more tributes to the music legend:

RIP Roky Erickson, who defined early psychedelia and briefly found infinity though the raw power of distortion and enough LSD to melt 100 minds. Who turned reverb into a wall of walloping gnarled beauty and sang with a lost wail that will keep echoing — to remain forever missed. pic.twitter.com/hSLFN0rfNC — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) May 31, 2019

I don't think any one person invented psychedelic rock, but if someone did, it was #RokyErickson. RIP. pic.twitter.com/UmaaRu9eI6 — Jason P. Woodbury (@jasonpwoodbury) May 31, 2019

"I've gone through three changes: I thought I was a Christian, then I was the devil, then the third one, where I know who I am, you know—I feel like I'm an alien." RIP Roky Erickson pic.twitter.com/QK0qnVKSfW — FLOOD Magazine (@floodmagazine) May 31, 2019

Devastated to hear of Roky Erickson's passing. One of the reasons I began singing. A huge inspiration and giant in the history of rock. I used to call him every day in the 80's, he would actually pick up once every couple months and talk horror films with me. Such a loss. RIP pic.twitter.com/6HE4HHsZnS — mark lanegan (@marklanegan) May 31, 2019

All the cultural notoriety that went to Jim Morrison should have belonged to Roky Erickson — Jeremy D. Larson (@jeremydlarson) May 31, 2019

On the Austin subreddit, fans wrote:

He was a weirdo in the finest Austin tradition. The amount of Austin Music history he saw and helped create in his time means he won’t soon be forgotten.”

Another wrote: “Irreplaceable. Feel so lucky to have gotten to see him perform these last several years/decade.”

Another fan wrote: “I loved roky, he would come into the store, And always said ‘hi, it’s always great to see you.’ he would recognize me and I thought God this is a living legend he shouldn’t know who I am. I felt special that he knew me. I loved roky. I’m sad now.”