‘Running with Beto’: What Time & Channel Does It Air Tonight?

Tonight the Running with Beto documentary airs on HBO. If you’re a Beto O’Rourke fan or just curious about his Senate campaign against Ted Cruz, then you’ll definitely want to tune in. Read on below for more details about the documentary, including details about channels where you can watch.

DATE: Tuesday, May 28, 2019

RUNNING WITH BETO PREMIERE TIME: 8:00 p.m. Eastern (7:00 p.m. Central) on May 28 in the U.S.

TV CHANNEL: The Running with Beto documentary airs exclusively on HBO and its affiliates. To find what channel HBO is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

Here is a list of the TV stations around the world typically affiliated with HBO, courtesy of Reddit. These all aired the Game of Thrones episodes, but we can’t guarantee they will all air the Beto O’Rourke documentary, since his campaign was of greater interest to the United States. But if you’re outside the U.S. and interested in the documentary, these are the channels you should check.

PREPARING FOR THE DOCUMENTARY: To get ready for tonight’s documentary, you’ll want to watch this preview below.

The movie not only highlights his campaign, but also gives a look into his personal life and how the campaign affected his wife, Amy, and their three young children. During his campaign, Beto traveled to 254 counties in Texas and used social media to reach many more.