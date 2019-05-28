‘Running with Beto’: What Time & Channel Does It Air Tonight?

Tonight the Running with Beto documentary airs on HBO. If you’re a Beto O’Rourke fan or just curious about his Senate campaign against Ted Cruz, then you’ll definitely want to tune in. Read on below for more details about the documentary, including details about channels where you can watch.

DATE: Tuesday, May 28, 2019

RUNNING WITH BETO PREMIERE TIME: 8:00 p.m. Eastern (7:00 p.m. Central) on May 28 in the U.S.

TV CHANNEL: The Running with Beto documentary airs exclusively on HBO and its affiliates. To find what channel HBO is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

Here is a list of the TV stations around the world typically affiliated with HBO, courtesy of Reddit. These all aired the Game of Thrones episodes, but we can’t guarantee they will all air the Beto O’Rourke documentary, since his campaign was of greater interest to the United States. But if you’re outside the U.S. and interested in the documentary, these are the channels you should check.

Arab League OSN, MBC4
Argentina HBO Argentina
Asia HBO Asia in 23 territories
Australia Showcase
Austria Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II
Bangladesh HBO
Belgium 2BE, beTV, Prime, La Deux
Bosnia and Herzegovina HBO
Brazil HBO Brazil
Bulgaria HBO Bulgaria
Canada HBO Canada, Super Écran, Showcase
China CCTV-1 (censored version)
Colombia HBO
Croatia HBO, HRT
Cyprus ANT1 Cyprus
Czech Republic HBO, CT2
Denmark HBO Nordic, C More, TV3
Estonia Fox Life, ETV2
Finland HBO Nordic, C More, Yle TV2
France OCS Choc, Canal+
Germany Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II
Greece NovaCinema 1, NovaCinemaHD, Skai TV
Hungary HBO
Iceland Stöð 2
India HBO India, Star World, Star World Premier HD
Ireland Sky Atlantic
Israel Yes Oh
Italy Sky Cinema 1, Sky Atlantic, Rai 4
Japan Star Channel
Kosovo Klan Kosova
Latvia Fox Life
Lithuania BTV
Macedonia HBO
Malaysia HBO Asia
Mexico HBO
Moldova HBO
Montenegro HBO
Netherlands Ziggo Movies & Series, RTL 4
New Zealand SoHo, Prime
Norway HBO Nordic, C More, NRK
Pakistan HBO Pakistan
Philippines HBO Philippines
Poland HBO
Portugal Syfy
Romania HBO
Russia Fox Life, Ren-TV
Serbia HBO
Slovakia HBO
Slovenia Kanal A, HBO
South Africa M-Net
South Korea SCREEN
Spain Canal+, Antena 3, laSexta
Sweden HBO Nordic, C More, SVT1
Switzerland TNT Serie, Radio Télévision Suisse
Taiwan HBO
Thailand HBO
Turkey CNBC-e, e2, tvyo
Ukraine TET, 1+1
United Kingdom Sky Atlantic, Sky1
United States HBO

PREPARING FOR THE DOCUMENTARY: To get ready for tonight’s documentary, you’ll want to watch this preview below.

The movie not only highlights his campaign, but also gives a look into his personal life and how the campaign affected his wife, Amy, and their three young children. During his campaign, Beto traveled to 254 counties in Texas and used social media to reach many more.

