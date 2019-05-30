‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 12: Is the Show Canceled or Renewed?

Unfortunately, Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race is drawing to a close and fans are at a loss of what to do with their Thursday nights.

At this point in time, the network has not yet announced whether the show has been renewed for another season. However, RPDR has been running for so long that we’re almost sure it’ll be returning.

And as Romper points out, Worlds of Wonder, which is the company that produces the show, released a Season 12 casting call video on Youtube in January 2019, which suggests the show is bound to be picked up. At this time, casting is currently closed.

And it’s not as if ratings have been failing them. Last June, Deadline reported that the show hit an all-time high with their season 10 ratings. The outlet wrote, “In the end, last night’s Season 10 finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race saw butterfly wardrobe malfunctions, some Janet Jackson lip-syncing, and a superstar victory for Aquaria. Amidst all that, the Emmy winning VH1 reality series also saw its best numbers ever among the key demo of adults 18-49 and total viewership for a season – which is not bad at all at this point in any show’s run, drag race or not.”

On top of that, Season 10 ratings were up 10% from Season 9, with a .55 in the 18-49 demographic.

RuPaul’s drag race has been running on VH1 since Season 9. The series has earned three Emmys (from 2016 to 2018) for Outstanding Host for a Reality Series or Reality Competition-Program and was awarded a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality-Competition in 2018.

Tonight, four final contestants are vying for the title of the Season 11 winner. Those are A’keria C. Davenport, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Yvie Oddly. Multiple outlets have predicted that Yvie Oddly will take home the prize.

Oddly, who chose her name because of her unparalleled taste, is unapologetically herself. Recently on the show, she opened up about her struggles with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which results in loose joints that are unstable and prone to dislocation.

In a dance-heavy episode from this season, Oddly said that the group choreography required of the girls was challenging for her because of her disease. “I’m just a little worried about hitting my knees ’cause they come out of place a lot,” Oddly told the dance instructor. “It’s part of my disease I’ve got, girl. All of my s–t pops out.”

Will she be taking home the cake on tonight’s Season 11 finale? Find out at 9pm ET/PT.