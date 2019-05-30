RuPaul’s Drag Race Winner: Who Won Season 11 Tonight?

RuPaul’s Drag Race wraps up its eleventh season tonight on VH1. The finale will see the four remaining queens; A’Keria C. Davenport, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Yvie Oddly, go head-to-head through lip sync battles. We will provide live updates on the winner once the show goes live at 9/8c. In the meantime, check out spoilers and a preview of the finale below.

According to GoldDerby, the showrunners have managed to avoid spoilers by shooting multiple endings with the cast. That said, we do know that the finale will include several lip sync battles between the final four. The first round sees Brooke Lynn go up against Silky Nutmeg. Each takes to the stage to perform a routine to the Destiny’s Child song “Bootylicious.” Lynn reportedly beats out Nutmeg to advance. The second round sees A’keria C. Davenport and Yvie Oddly duke it out to the sounds of Rihanna’s 2006 hit “SOS.” Yvie takes the win.

Brooke Lynn & Yvie Oddly Are the Reported Finalists During Tonight’s Episode

This means that the third and final round is a showdown between Brooke Lynn and Yvie Oddly. These two reportedly give their fiercest dance routines while Lady Gaga’s “Edge of Glory” plays behind them. Both give exceptional performances, making it one of the closest calls in the show’s decade plus history.

In a promo for tonight’s episode, actor Cheyenne Jackson lays out the rules for the lip sync battles. “First, a spin of the wheel determines which two sexy suspects will deliver an arresting performance in lip-sync number one,” he explains. “After they’re done, the remaining two persons of interest compete in their own lip-sync faceoff. Then, in the final round, the two winning queens battle in the ultimate lip-sync for the crown. Bonus points for a cooter slam!”The lip sync format has been in place since season nine.

The 2 Finalists Will Go Head-to-Head In a Lip Sync Battle

Alaska, the winner of All Stars 2, told Entertainment Tonight that she’s pulling Yvie to win the competition. “Honestly, Yvie Oddly. I see amazing things in her drag that remind me of me when I started drag,” she explained. “That fresh perspective she has is really appealing. I really like her. That’s no shade to the other girls because I think they are really amazing, but I think this is Yvie’s year.”

Yvie has spoken at length about her style, and why she thinks she’s the perfect contestant to win season 11. “I love shock value and I find that the best way to shock people is by giving them something they haven’t seen before or something they haven’t seen from you before,” she told 303 Magazine. “So whatever I’m doing involves trying to be as dramatic as possible. I like to work with unconventional materials, basically anything I can find,” explained Oddly in an interview with 303. “I’m inspired by drama, by things that are over the top.”